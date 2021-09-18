CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

What's up: News headlines in Fresno

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Fresno area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fresno area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fresno / yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Gang member arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Fresno

POLICE: Gang member arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a gang member in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year on Monday, according to Fresno police. Detectives say gang member Johnny Chohan, 35, was arrested in the area of Blackstone and Olive avenues after investigators determined he... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fresno / abc30.com

Downtown Fresno shooting leaves man dead

Downtown Fresno shooting leaves man dead

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Turlock / youtube.com

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Merced Turlock Modesto Fresno Los Banos

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Merced Turlock Modesto Fresno Los Banos

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Stock Number: FP8345 Vin:1FA6P8THXK5119109. The Razzari Auto Centers are proudly serving Merced, Turlock, Modesto, Fresno, and Los Banos. Give us a call at (209) 383-3673 or visit our website at https://www.fordrazzari.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Razzari Auto Center 1234 Auto Center Drive Merced, CA 95340 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Merced / youtube.com

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sport Utility Merced Turlock Modesto Fresno Los Banos

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sport Utility Merced Turlock Modesto Fresno Los Banos

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sport Utility Stock Number: FP8339 Vin:1GNALAEK7FZ118361. The Razzari Auto Centers are proudly serving Merced, Turlock, Modesto, Fresno, and Los Banos. Give us a call at (209) 383-3673 or visit our website at https://www.fordrazzari.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Razzari Auto Center 1234 Auto Center Drive Merced, CA 95340 Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
538
Followers
473
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy