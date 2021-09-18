What's up: News headlines in Fresno
POLICE: Gang member arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a gang member in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year on Monday, according to Fresno police. Detectives say gang member Johnny Chohan, 35, was arrested in the area of Blackstone and Olive avenues after investigators determined he... Read more
Downtown Fresno shooting leaves man dead
When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. Read more
