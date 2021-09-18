What's up: News headlines in Washington

You can now be billed for COVID-19 treatments. Here's what insurance companies are doing

WASHINGTON, USA — Patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 might get stuck with the bill despite an order from the Washington Insurance Commissioner. According to a report by Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment. While early in the pandemic the vast majority of health care providers waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 patients because of the availability of safe and highly effective vaccines private insurers are phasing out cost-sharing waivers. Read more