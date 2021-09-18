CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: News headlines in Washington

 6 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) Here are today’s top stories from the Washington area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.

Washington / nbcnews.com

Eight months after Jan. 6 attack, Trump remains in full control of the GOP

WASHINGTON — There’s new fencing around the U.S. Capitol as Washington, D.C. braces for another pro-Trump rally this weekend. The former president released a statement Thursday defending the Jan. 6 rioters, with no objection coming from prominent Republicans. (“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly,” Trump said.) Read more

avatar

That depends on what you call the GOP, if your talking about the trumplicans, the brain washed trumpy cult, you would be correct!!!

69 likes 7 dislikes 16 replies

avatar

Why does he needs to raise his hand like someone who gave the world so much hate and change history. Neither, of these two need to be named. Not worth s—t to the human race.

64 likes 6 dislikes 16 replies

Washington / krem.com

You can now be billed for COVID-19 treatments. Here's what insurance companies are doing

WASHINGTON, USA — Patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 might get stuck with the bill despite an order from the Washington Insurance Commissioner. According to a report by Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment. While early in the pandemic the vast majority of health care providers waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 patients because of the availability of safe and highly effective vaccines private insurers are phasing out cost-sharing waivers. Read more

avatar

No vaccine your insurance shouldn’t cover Covid and the hospital shouldn’t admit you. Hospitals are at the breaking point. Some Hospitals are 100% occupied by Covid patients most of them unvaccinated. What is someone has a heart attack,stroke, or seriously injured in a car accident.

57 likes 27 dislikes 160 replies

avatar

You can now be billed for politicians dropping the ball and for their inadequacies.

64 likes 2 dislikes 11 replies

Washington / washingtoninformer.com

Texas Abortion Ban Stirs National Conversation

The debate over women’s right to choose in the reproduction arena stepped up to a new, combative level Sept. 9 with U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit Sept. 9, challenging the constitutionality of a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Texas enacted the abortion ban “in... Read more

Washington / wjla.com

Eva Pilgrim spreads kindness with new children's book, 'Walter Does Best'

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — We're well familiar with Eva Pilgrim spreading the news day in and day out on ABC News and Good Morning America -- but now the acclaimed journalist is spreading something just as - if not more important: kindness. Her new children's book "Walter Does His Best: A Frenchie Adventure in Kindness and Muddy Paws" is available now. Read more

