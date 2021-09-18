Top stories trending in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City neighbors say this isn’t the first incident with violent pack of dogs after saving 8-year-old, grandmother from attack
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 8-year-old girl is recovering after a pack of dogs attacked her and her grandmother in their own neighborhood, and members of the community say it’s not the first attack. The girl, Emma, is currently out of the hospital after being attacked on Monday. She had... Read more
Owner's should be jailed and dog's put down, obviously their a danger to the neighborhood.
This is why OKC needs to stop with their no kill animal shelter mess. We aren’t in a society that can support it. Simply saying the shelter is full so they can’t do their job by picking up vicious animals is not acceptable. City officials should be held liable if this doesn’t change. Try explaining all this to the 8 year old child whose life was in danger. Not acceptable OKC.
Oklahoma Department of Human Services warns about text message scam
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services said scammers are preying on Oklahomans through a text message scam that specifically mentions the department’s benefits programs, leaving the victim’s credit and banking information vulnerable. “Our customers have thin margins in their families and so we certainly cannot afford... Read more
Ruggieri propels Southwestern Christian to record score in SCU Invite
Southwestern Christian University of Bethany set a team record of 22-under 284 in rolling to victory in the 13-team SCU Fall Invite Sept. 7-8 at Lake Hefner (North) Golf Course in Oklahoma City. SCU’s Leonardo Ruggieri shot rounds of 67-69-70 on the par-72 course for a 10-under 206 to win... Read more