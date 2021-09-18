Top stories trending in Oklahoma City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oklahoma City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oklahoma City area, click here.

Oklahoma City / kfor.com

Oklahoma City neighbors say this isn’t the first incident with violent pack of dogs after saving 8-year-old, grandmother from attack

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 8-year-old girl is recovering after a pack of dogs attacked her and her grandmother in their own neighborhood, and members of the community say it’s not the first attack. The girl, Emma, is currently out of the hospital after being attacked on Monday. She had... Read more

Comments
avatar

Owner's should be jailed and dog's put down, obviously their a danger to the neighborhood.

13 likes

avatar

This is why OKC needs to stop with their no kill animal shelter mess. We aren’t in a society that can support it. Simply saying the shelter is full so they can’t do their job by picking up vicious animals is not acceptable. City officials should be held liable if this doesn’t change. Try explaining all this to the 8 year old child whose life was in danger. Not acceptable OKC.

8 likes

Oklahoma City / kfor.com

Oklahoma Department of Human Services warns about text message scam

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services said scammers are preying on Oklahomans through a text message scam that specifically mentions the department’s benefits programs, leaving the victim’s credit and banking information vulnerable. “Our customers have thin margins in their families and so we certainly cannot afford... Read more

Comments
avatar

The subject contents gets cut eith your "NEXT" system! it gets annoying and makes us stop reading. I was reading the water information and it was interesting but it kept cutting off and I gave up after the 5th one! please fix your system.

Oklahoma City / golfoklahoma.org

Ruggieri propels Southwestern Christian to record score in SCU Invite

Southwestern Christian University of Bethany set a team record of 22-under 284 in rolling to victory in the 13-team SCU Fall Invite Sept. 7-8 at Lake Hefner (North) Golf Course in Oklahoma City. SCU’s Leonardo Ruggieri shot rounds of 67-69-70 on the par-72 course for a 10-under 206 to win... Read more

Oklahoma City / youtube.com

OKC Metropolitan Area Public Schools Trust - 12/22/2015

Read more

Comments / 0

 

