CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

What's up: Leading stories in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 6 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Albuquerque.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
New Mexico / abqjournal.com

Judge rejects challenge to NM vaccine mandate

Judge rejects challenge to NM vaccine mandate

SANTA FE – A federal judge has rejected a court challenge aimed at halting New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine requirements imposed last month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration. In a ruling this week, U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez cited other court rulings that upheld the legality of vaccine mandates –... Read more

Comments
avatar

insurance will not cover you if you get covid because you did not get the vaccine DONT go to the go fund me page when you and yours get sick

8 likes 6 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

1908??? Court ruling?? How about respecting the fact that people determine for themselves if they want an untested, unproven vaccine within themselves that is causing equal cases of harm to the human body as this Covid-19 which has very small numbers. I wonder why the media doesn’t mention other countries facing Covid anymore??? Think hard and long about getting this toxic vaccine.

6 likes 3 dislikes 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Albuquerque / koat.com

“We hope that it encourages people and gives them a little sense of security," Jennifer James, co-owner and co-chef at Frenchish, said.

“We hope that it encourages people and gives them a little sense of security," Jennifer James, co-owner and co-chef at Frenchish, said.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A restaurant in Nob Hill is now requiring customers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before dining indoors. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more

Comments
avatar

Nope won't ever eat there and I have a card. It's wrong just so wrong.

7 likes 3 replies

avatar

With a restaurant name like Frenchish, and a taste for Socialism al a carte, sounds like they might not be that Amercan'ish, either.

12 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Albuquerque / youtube.com

Donald B Fuzzy Moses Oral History

Donald B Fuzzy Moses Oral History

Donald B. Moses In 2006, the State Bar Senior Lawyers Division authorized the organization of an Oral History Project as a public service endeavor intended to capture for the permanent historical record a picture of the practice of law in New Mexico through the eyes of those who lived it. Extensive interviews of senior lawyers and judges uncover personal insights often lacking in written documentary sources. Firsthand accounts of important events and experiences, supplemented with personal and anecdotal material for illustration, record each interviewee's unique relationship and contribution to the subject. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bernalillo / bernco.gov

SUGAR SKULL FUN RUN

SUGAR SKULL FUN RUN

The 5k fun run/walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, beginning at 9 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. Early bird registration is going on now for $30/person, ages eight and up. Children seven years and younger can participate for FREE – no registration required. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
354
Followers
437
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy