What's up: Leading stories in Albuquerque

Judge rejects challenge to NM vaccine mandate
SANTA FE – A federal judge has rejected a court challenge aimed at halting New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine requirements imposed last month by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration. In a ruling this week, U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez cited other court rulings that upheld the legality of vaccine mandates –... Read more
insurance will not cover you if you get covid because you did not get the vaccine DONT go to the go fund me page when you and yours get sick
1908??? Court ruling?? How about respecting the fact that people determine for themselves if they want an untested, unproven vaccine within themselves that is causing equal cases of harm to the human body as this Covid-19 which has very small numbers. I wonder why the media doesn’t mention other countries facing Covid anymore??? Think hard and long about getting this toxic vaccine.
“We hope that it encourages people and gives them a little sense of security," Jennifer James, co-owner and co-chef at Frenchish, said.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A restaurant in Nob Hill is now requiring customers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before dining indoors. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Read more
Nope won't ever eat there and I have a card. It's wrong just so wrong.
With a restaurant name like Frenchish, and a taste for Socialism al a carte, sounds like they might not be that Amercan'ish, either.
Donald B Fuzzy Moses Oral History
Donald B. Moses In 2006, the State Bar Senior Lawyers Division authorized the organization of an Oral History Project as a public service endeavor intended to capture for the permanent historical record a picture of the practice of law in New Mexico through the eyes of those who lived it. Extensive interviews of senior lawyers and judges uncover personal insights often lacking in written documentary sources. Firsthand accounts of important events and experiences, supplemented with personal and anecdotal material for illustration, record each interviewee's unique relationship and contribution to the subject. Read more
SUGAR SKULL FUN RUN
The 5k fun run/walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, beginning at 9 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. Early bird registration is going on now for $30/person, ages eight and up. Children seven years and younger can participate for FREE – no registration required. Read more