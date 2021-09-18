Trending news headlines in Memphis

17-Year-Old Teen Shot Dead While Taking Out Trash At Memphis Restaurant

The gun violence issue in Memphis, Tennessee continues and the latest casualty is a 17-year-old teenager who was taking out the trash while at work. The male teenager was identified as Contario Sevion who worked at Five Guys at 1315 Ridgeway Rd., Suite 100. He was shot twice at about 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 15) morning according to the Memphis Police Department.