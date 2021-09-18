Trending news headlines in Memphis
(MEMPHIS, TN)
For more stories from the Memphis area, click here.
Local doctors react to FDA panel’s decision on COVID-19 booster shots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should everyone 16 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot?. The answer is no, according to members of the FDA’s advisory committee. Friday, the panel voted against giving Pfizer’s booster shots to most people, agreeing to give them only to those 65 and older as well as those at risk for severe illness. Read more
if the virus is learning to evade the vaccine a booster is pointless. it's not overpowering it, it's learning how to get passed it undetected. what did people think was going to happen with a vaccine that allows the virus to be contracted, transmitted, and for it to mutate? did people forget simple science?
All I know is the Anti-Vaxxers will soon be unemployed and living on government assistance!
Man who received over $300k through ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ to be sentenced in 2020 killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chauncy Black, a Cordova man who received over $300k through a GoFundMe project in 2016, will be sentenced next Friday for his role in the shooting death of a neighbor. Black was a teen when FOX13 first aired his story. A man named Matt White created a... Read more
Sad to say this but I think a law should be past to where, if u kill anybody that didn’t do u harm or your family or break n your house etc. u should get put down. Or live the rest of your life in jail.
Memphis-based US Biologic receives funding to develop orally administered flu vaccine
A Memphis-based biotech company announced in early August a partnership with a federal agency to work on a temperature stable, oral vaccine against two strains of the influenza virus. US Biologic, known for its proprietary oral-delivery platform OrisBio, produces oral vaccines and therapeutics, which are currently being used in animals... Read more
17-Year-Old Teen Shot Dead While Taking Out Trash At Memphis Restaurant
The gun violence issue in Memphis, Tennessee continues and the latest casualty is a 17-year-old teenager who was taking out the trash while at work. The male teenager was identified as Contario Sevion who worked at Five Guys at 1315 Ridgeway Rd., Suite 100. He was shot twice at about 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 15) morning according to the Memphis Police Department. Read more