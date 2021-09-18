Special Weather Statement issued for Kinney, Maverick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kinney; Maverick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kinney and northern Maverick Counties through 430 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Laughlin AFB to 6 miles northwest of Quemado to 7 miles east of Paloma. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eagle Pass, Brackettville, Spofford, Quemado, Chula Vista, Paloma, Darling, Amanda, Anacacho, Standart, Radar Base, Normandy, Fabrica, Laughlin AFB Aux Field, Las Quintas Fronterizas, Siesta Acres, Eidson Road, Elm Creek, Fort Clark Springs and Seco Mines. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH