Trending local news in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) What’s going on in Tampa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Florida Man Loses His ‘Grow House’ After A Power Theft Investigation A Florida man was arrested after an unusual amount of electricity was being used to fuel a sophisticated ‘grow house’ next to his home. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, agents of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) arrested Alexis Diaz for Marijuana Cultivation, Trafficking in Cannabis, Owning a Structure to Manufacture or Traffic Drugs, and Grand Theft of Power. Read more

TOP VIEWED

New poll shows DeSantis approval falling as Republicans welcome fight over more COVID-19 restrictions TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Recent polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval rating falling over his handling of the pandemic, but Republicans welcome a fight over more COVID-19 restrictions. A new poll released Thursday by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a group launched in 2016 to oppose President Trump’s promises... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Double Diamond Deluxe & Pink Diamond - High Limit - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBxHk-T0fOydCh2eSspy9Hw/join Welcome to LG Slots enjoy the video! Video Intended for 18+ All videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY, if you have a gambling problem please seek local assistance. ©️All uploads are the intellectual property of LG Slots a wholly-owned subsidiary of Garr Entertainment, LLC. Any re-use, rebroadcast, reproduction or distribution without the prior written consent of LG Slots and Garr Entertainment, LLC is strictly prohibited. These videos are for entertainment purposes only! Please gamble responsibly. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lgslots/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LGSlotmachines/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LgSlots Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/lg-slots-3 Website: https://lgslotmachines.com Music Used: Title: Jack The Lumberer Type of music: Rock Mood: Motivation Download: https://soundcloud.com/serpentsoundst... Read more

LOCAL PICK