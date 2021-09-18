Trending local news in Tampa
Florida Man Loses His ‘Grow House’ After A Power Theft Investigation
A Florida man was arrested after an unusual amount of electricity was being used to fuel a sophisticated ‘grow house’ next to his home. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, agents of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) arrested Alexis Diaz for Marijuana Cultivation, Trafficking in Cannabis, Owning a Structure to Manufacture or Traffic Drugs, and Grand Theft of Power. Read more
And now the government will steal the house.... all over a plant.... that has been used for thousands of years..... God created this World for the enjoyment of all.... not so men can steal and control only for profit.
Man...this dude had a full illegal set up and did not think he was going to get caught up...... ooookkkk
New poll shows DeSantis approval falling as Republicans welcome fight over more COVID-19 restrictions
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Recent polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval rating falling over his handling of the pandemic, but Republicans welcome a fight over more COVID-19 restrictions. A new poll released Thursday by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a group launched in 2016 to oppose President Trump’s promises... Read more
IMPEACH RON DESANTIS!! NOT GOOD FOR THE FLORIDIANS. HE'S HAS BLOOD ON HIS HANDS HE'S LET TO MANY PEOPLE DIE FOR HIS OWN SELFISH NEEDS. IT'S TIME TO REMOVE HIM FROM OFFICE. IF GOVERNOR CUOMO WAS REMOVED FROM OFFICE FOR SUPOSABLY FOR HIS SEXUAL CONDUCT THEN DEATHDESONTIS SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE FOR THE KILLUNGS OF THOUSANDS OF FLORIDIANS. IT'S TIME TO DO THE RIGHT THING. SIGN ALL PETITIONS SO THAT HE CANT HURT ANYONE ANYMORE. DO THE RIGHT THING DO IT FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILDREN!!!! 🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
DeathSatan is destroying himself as fast as murdering our youth! I fore see "Child Endangerment" charges being brought against him. Soon to be impeached from the Governor's seat.
