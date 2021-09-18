What's up: Leading stories in Louisville
A registered nurse demanded her husband be treated with ivermectin for COVID-19. A judge refused.
A Louisville woman demanded that her husband be treated for COVID-19 with the livestock drug ivermectin. A judge told her no. Read more
Ivermectin has been used for 50 years to treat head lice on humans. Writer apparently doesn’t know that many pharmaceuticals are used on both human and animal patients.
She should have him discharged from the hospital and take care of him at home. Then he can take Ivermectin whenever he likes. The hospital personnel can continue to help others w/o being harassed by his wife, she can be large and in charge and everyone's happy.
After Sabotaging Breonna Taylor Case, Daniel Cameron Wants Kentucky To Be ‘National Model For Search Warrants’
Despite defending the no-knock search warrant that led to the police killing of Breonna Taylor, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week convened a panel that he said he hoped would make the state “a national model for search warrants.”. Cameron, a vilified figure widely blamed for sabotaging the grand... Read more
Sabotage? This writer needs to understand the law. Another democrat that can't stand a smart black man than can think for himself...sad
omg here we go again name a alley after her get it over with 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Doss High School -- U.S. Labor Secretary Visit
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh toured Doss High School with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Mayor Greg Fischer. Secretary Walsh got to see demonstrations at the GE assembly line lab and the Class Act Credit Union office where students get hands-on learning for potential careers. Read more