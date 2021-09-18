CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

What's up: Leading stories in Louisville

Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 6 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Louisville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Louisville area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Louisville / usatoday.com

A registered nurse demanded her husband be treated with ivermectin for COVID-19. A judge refused.

A registered nurse demanded her husband be treated with ivermectin for COVID-19. A judge refused.

A Louisville woman demanded that her husband be treated for COVID-19 with the livestock drug ivermectin. A judge told her no. Read more

Comments
avatar

Ivermectin has been used for 50 years to treat head lice on humans. Writer apparently doesn’t know that many pharmaceuticals are used on both human and animal patients.

159 likes 16 dislikes 200 replies

avatar

She should have him discharged from the hospital and take care of him at home. Then he can take Ivermectin whenever he likes. The hospital personnel can continue to help others w/o being harassed by his wife, she can be large and in charge and everyone's happy.

144 likes 15 dislikes 57 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Louisville / newsone.com

After Sabotaging Breonna Taylor Case, Daniel Cameron Wants Kentucky To Be ‘National Model For Search Warrants’

After Sabotaging Breonna Taylor Case, Daniel Cameron Wants Kentucky To Be ‘National Model For Search Warrants’

Despite defending the no-knock search warrant that led to the police killing of Breonna Taylor, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week convened a panel that he said he hoped would make the state “a national model for search warrants.”. Cameron, a vilified figure widely blamed for sabotaging the grand... Read more

Comments
avatar

Sabotage? This writer needs to understand the law. Another democrat that can't stand a smart black man than can think for himself...sad

34 likes 4 dislikes 9 replies

avatar

omg here we go again name a alley after her get it over with 🤣🤣🤣🤣

16 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ford / youtube.com

2017 Ford Edge Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown, KY New Albany, IN Jeffersonville, IN F11355

2017 Ford Edge Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown, KY New Albany, IN Jeffersonville, IN F11355

Blue Used 2017 Ford Edge available at Oxmoor Ford in Louisville, Kentucky. Servicing the Lexington, Elizabethtown, KY New Albany, IN Jeffersonville, IN area. http://www.oxmoorflm.com/used-vehicles/ http://www.oxmoorflm.com/new-vehicles/ 2017 Ford Edge SEL - Stock#: F11355 - VIN#: 2FMPK3J91HBC47640 http://www.oxmoorflm.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 502-426-2500 Oxmoor Ford 100 Oxmoor Ln Louisville KY 40222 **THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500**, **CAR FAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**, **BLUE TOOTH**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA**, 110V/400W AC Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 201A, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Premium 9 Speaker Audio, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Radio, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, SYNC 3, Technology Package. Equipment Group 201A,Technology Package,6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD,CD player,Premium 9 Speaker Audio,Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation,SiriusXM Radio,SYNC 3,Air Conditioning,Automatic temperature control,Front dual zone A/C,Rear window defroster,110V/400W AC Power Outlet,Power driver seat,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,SYNC,Four wheel independent suspension,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Emergency communication system,Front anti-roll bar,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Remote Start System,BLIS Blind Spot Information System,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Rear Parking Sensors,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Speed control,Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror,Bumpers: body-color,Heated door mirrors,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Turn signal indicator mirrors,Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror,Compass,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Leather Shift Knob,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear reading lights,Rear seat center armrest,SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats,Power passenger seat,Split folding rear seat,Unique Cloth Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest w/Storage,Passenger door bin,Alloy wheels,Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum,Rear window wiper,Speed-Sensitive Wipers,Variably intermittent wipers,Axle Ratio: TBD,**THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500**,**CAR FAX ONE OWNER**,**CLEAN CARFAX**,**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**,**HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS**,**NAVIGATION**,**PUSH BUTTON START**,**REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**,REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**,**BLUE TOOTH**,**REAR BACK UP CAMERA** Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Louisville / youtube.com

Doss High School -- U.S. Labor Secretary Visit

Doss High School -- U.S. Labor Secretary Visit

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh toured Doss High School with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Mayor Greg Fischer. Secretary Walsh got to see demonstrations at the GE assembly line lab and the Class Act Credit Union office where students get hands-on learning for potential careers. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
355
Followers
486
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy