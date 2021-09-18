Trending local news in El Paso
(EL PASO, TX) The news in El Paso never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.
Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A congressman explains why a surge of migrants is stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales said he thinks the reason thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in south Texas is because the federal government is testing what will happen if Title 42 is eliminated. Read more
Exactly!! Which should never have been removed to begin with. If any other person besides Trump would have created the “remain in Mexico” it would still be implemented. But because the man was hated so much by so many people they removed it as a I’ll show you and because Biden promised to lift it to get votes. So sad because trump was correct to handle the border the way he did.
149 likes 4 dislikes 29 replies
That's easy to explain.... the man living in the White House is a pansy with no moral compass... I would try to sneak in too if I was guaranteed free Healthcare, room and board, and education.....
103 likes 2 dislikes 30 replies
El Paso Police officers seen holding man on the ground in viral video
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Paso Police officers were seen in a viral video on social media holding a man down on the ground Friday afternoon. In a video sent to our newsroom, officers are seen surrounding a man and it appears they are restraining him. Video on... Read more
Shorty is my brother, his name is Manny Luna. He is not violent, he is mentally ill. EPPD officers target him specifically because he's my brother. I beat the City of El Paso in a Federal 83 USC case. I had my jaw broken by a PD officer with an extensive Internal Affairs history. I'm a former board member of the ACLU and assisted individuals who's rights were violated by officers from the EPPD. I've tried to help my brother get off the streets, but he's just so used to being out there.
4 likes 7 replies
🤔… I might be wrong, but maybe … just maybe it might be part of what officers do.. if a person is non compliant..
7 likes
Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Read more
High school football scores Sept. 17
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week four of the high school football season begins with a full schedule on Friday. Send us your Football Fever photos/videos of you at the games at our ChimeIn. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a... Read more