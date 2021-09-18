Trending local news in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) The news in El Paso never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A congressman explains why a surge of migrants is stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales said he thinks the reason thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in south Texas is because the federal government is testing what will happen if Title 42 is eliminated. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

El Paso Police officers seen holding man on the ground in viral video EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Paso Police officers were seen in a viral video on social media holding a man down on the ground Friday afternoon. In a video sent to our newsroom, officers are seen surrounding a man and it appears they are restraining him. Video on... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE