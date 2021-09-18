CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Trending local news in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) The news in El Paso never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Texas / cbs4local.com

Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry

Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A congressman explains why a surge of migrants is stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales said he thinks the reason thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in south Texas is because the federal government is testing what will happen if Title 42 is eliminated. Read more

Comments
avatar

Exactly!! Which should never have been removed to begin with. If any other person besides Trump would have created the “remain in Mexico” it would still be implemented. But because the man was hated so much by so many people they removed it as a I’ll show you and because Biden promised to lift it to get votes. So sad because trump was correct to handle the border the way he did.

149 likes 4 dislikes 29 replies

avatar

That's easy to explain.... the man living in the White House is a pansy with no moral compass... I would try to sneak in too if I was guaranteed free Healthcare, room and board, and education.....

103 likes 2 dislikes 30 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
El Paso / kfoxtv.com

El Paso Police officers seen holding man on the ground in viral video

El Paso Police officers seen holding man on the ground in viral video

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Paso Police officers were seen in a viral video on social media holding a man down on the ground Friday afternoon. In a video sent to our newsroom, officers are seen surrounding a man and it appears they are restraining him. Video on... Read more

Comments
avatar

Shorty is my brother, his name is Manny Luna. He is not violent, he is mentally ill. EPPD officers target him specifically because he's my brother. I beat the City of El Paso in a Federal 83 USC case. I had my jaw broken by a PD officer with an extensive Internal Affairs history. I'm a former board member of the ACLU and assisted individuals who's rights were violated by officers from the EPPD. I've tried to help my brother get off the streets, but he's just so used to being out there.

4 likes 7 replies

avatar

🤔… I might be wrong, but maybe … just maybe it might be part of what officers do.. if a person is non compliant..

7 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
El Paso / youtube.com

Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Texas Tech Tuesday- Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
El Paso / cbs4local.com

High school football scores Sept. 17

High school football scores Sept. 17

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week four of the high school football season begins with a full schedule on Friday. Send us your Football Fever photos/videos of you at the games at our ChimeIn. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
331
Followers
489
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy