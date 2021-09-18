Top stories trending in Sacramento
(SACRAMENTO, CA) What’s going on in Sacramento? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sacramento area, click here.
Two of Gov. Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor’s Office spokesperson Erin Mellon. The governor, his wife Jennifer and their other two children have since tested negative. Newsom’s family is following COVID protocols, Mellon said. The family continues to... Read more
Thats the price you pay for being evil. Hope it spreads all the way to Aunt Pelosi!!
21 likes 6 dislikes 15 replies
If the family is vaccinated and the family always wears masks, how did two of his children test positive for Covid-19?
8 likes 1 dislike 6 replies
Housing Crisis: Newsom Signs Measures To Allow For More Duplexes, Apartments Near Transit
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Two days after surviving the recall effort against him, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills aimed at addressing the housing shortage and affordability crisis, one of the state’s most pressing issues. “Making a meaningful impact on this crisis will take bold investments, strong collaboration across sectors and political courage from our leaders and communities to do the right thing and build housing for all,” Newsom said in a statement. Among the measures Newsom signed into law include Senate Bill 9 by State Sen. President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego). The measure, also known as the California Housing Opportunity and More... Read more
And what happens to our farmers and ranchers? He keeps bringing all these illegals and refugees here and there won't be any farmers, ranchers, and loggers because there won't be any land left.
16 likes 1 dislike 5 replies
SB9 is designed to ruin single family home neighborhoods. It not duplexes, but multi unit apartment buildings. It’s trickle up ghettoization.
21 likes 1 reply
24th St. Railroad Crossing, Sacramento CA
[Filmed September 14, 2021] Sacramento Regional Transit Gold Line Light Rail train passes through the 24th Street railroad crossing inbound on the SACRT Gold Line in Midtown Sacramento, California. This crossing is an SACRT late 1980s signal build install with the bells, lights, and gates not being the originals from install. This crossing also now has heat malfunction as when the temperature hits 100 degrees this crossing has activations and deactivations with no train in the vicinity. Sacramento Regional Transit - Gold Line - Inbound SACRT, SRTD - 121, 110 - Siemens Duewag U2A Crossing Info City/State: Sacramento, California Location: 24th Street & R Street Horn Setting: Quiet Zone Crossing Owner & Maintainer: Sacramento Regional Transit Bell Sequence: Ring till gates lower Track Activation Sensors: Set Location Detection Additional Block Signal Controlled Train Line: SACRT Gold Line Right Signal Bell: General Signals Type 2 Electronic Bell Lights: Two pairs of 12 inch Safetran Fading LEDs Light Heads: Two pairs of 12x24 inch Safetran Lights Brackets: Safetran Junction Box: Safetran Gate Lights: NEG Clear LEDs Counterweight Arm: Safetran Mechanism: Safetran Base: Safetran Left Signal Bell: General Signals Type 2 Electronic Bell Lights: Two pairs of 12 inch Safetran Fading LEDs Light Heads: Two pairs of 12x24 inch Safetran Lights Brackets: Safetran Junction Box: Safetran Gate Lights: NEG Clear LEDs Counterweight Arm: Safetran Mechanism: Safetran Base: Safetran - Gateless Mast Lights: One pair of 12 inch Safetran Fading LEDs Light Heads: One pair of 12x24 inch Safetran Lights Brackets: Safetran Junction Box: Safetran Base: Safetran Camera Sony Cybershot RX10 IV Takstar SGC-598 Mic Read more
Single-story home for sale in Elk Grove, CA, Sacramento area homes for sale.
The decision to buy or sell a home shouldn’t be made lightly. Here at the LuAnn Shikasho Team, we want to help make that decision easier by providing you with relevant, educational information about Sacramento real estate and the Sacramento real estate market right here on our YouTube channel. Whether you’re looking for helpful tips about buying a home, selling a home, or the latest market statistics, we’re here to bring that information together all in one place. We have a passion for helping homebuyers and home sellers achieve their goals and we’d love to talk to you about how we might help you achieve yours. If you have any real estate-related questions for us, don’t hesitate to reach out to us via phone or email today. Visit our website to learn more: LuAnnShikashoTeam.exprealty.com Search all homes for sale: https://luannshikasho.exprealty.com/index.php?rtype=grid Find out the value of your home: https://luannshikasho.exprealty.com/sell.php --- Visit us on ► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LuAnnsHomes/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/luannshikasho Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luannshikashoteam/ #RealEstate #LuAnnShikashoTeam #Sacramento LuAnnShikasho Read more