Top stories trending in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, OH) The news in Cincinnati never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cincinnati area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

DeWine: 855 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio for resettlement Cincinnati agency will assist 50; most headed to northern or central part of state. More than 800 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the federal government notified the state of the 855... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Local woman finds reason behind painful headaches after years of suffering CINCINNATI (WKRC) – If you’ve been suffering from bad headaches and have been putting off care during the pandemic, it could be a sign of a hidden health problem. It’s one you’ve likely never even heard about. Kristy Preston-Stagg said she had migraine headaches for years. “I had been struggling... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Hippo Fiona Then and Now - Cincinnati Zoo #shorts Fiona then and now! She's growing up! This great video is brought to you by Great American Insurance Group. #Shorts https://cincinnatizoo.thankyou4caring.org/pages/emergency-fund Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/CincinnatiZooTube/featured Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CincinnatiZoo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cincinnatizoo/ Find out more at http://www.cincinnatizoo.org Music by Epidemic Sound (http://www.epidemicsound.com) Read more

LATEST NEWS