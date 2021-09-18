CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Top stories trending in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) The news in Cincinnati never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cincinnati area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ohio / journal-news.com

DeWine: 855 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio for resettlement

DeWine: 855 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio for resettlement

Cincinnati agency will assist 50; most headed to northern or central part of state. More than 800 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the federal government notified the state of the 855... Read more

Comments
avatar

we need to I take care of our veterans first... until u can do that do not bring anyone here.. this is for our whole UNITED STATES OF AMERICA... VETERANS FIRST.....

37 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

Why? Send them somewhere else. We have enough terrorists here. The democrats and republican politicians

24 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cincinnati / local12.com

Local woman finds reason behind painful headaches after years of suffering

Local woman finds reason behind painful headaches after years of suffering

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – If you’ve been suffering from bad headaches and have been putting off care during the pandemic, it could be a sign of a hidden health problem. It’s one you’ve likely never even heard about. Kristy Preston-Stagg said she had migraine headaches for years. “I had been struggling... Read more

Comments
avatar

I too have chari malformation. had decompress ion surgery about 10 yrs ago, no more headaches, Best thing I have done in my life!! Dr. Kohli did the procedure for me, I am so grateful.

5 likes

avatar

my wife has this also she used to get shots in the back of her head always kinda creeped me out to watch that

2 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cincinnati / youtube.com

Hippo Fiona Then and Now - Cincinnati Zoo #shorts

Hippo Fiona Then and Now - Cincinnati Zoo #shorts

Fiona then and now! She's growing up! This great video is brought to you by Great American Insurance Group. #Shorts https://cincinnatizoo.thankyou4caring.org/pages/emergency-fund Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/CincinnatiZooTube/featured Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CincinnatiZoo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cincinnatizoo/ Find out more at http://www.cincinnatizoo.org Music by Epidemic Sound (http://www.epidemicsound.com) Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cincinnati / mic.com

Alanis Morissette is really not happy with the 'Jagged' documentary

Alanis Morissette is really not happy with the 'Jagged' documentary

A new documentary about '90s indie pop icon Alanis Morissette premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday night, but the singer wasn't in her native Canada to celebrate the occasion. One one hand, she skipped the screening because she's on tour with Garbage and Cat Power, performing in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. But the other reason Morissette didn't show up is because she's upset with how Jagged portrays her, calling the film "reductive" and "salacious." Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
427
Followers
502
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy