Top stories trending in Cincinnati

DeWine: 855 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio for resettlement
Cincinnati agency will assist 50; most headed to northern or central part of state. More than 800 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the federal government notified the state of the 855... Read more
we need to I take care of our veterans first... until u can do that do not bring anyone here.. this is for our whole UNITED STATES OF AMERICA... VETERANS FIRST.....
Why? Send them somewhere else. We have enough terrorists here. The democrats and republican politicians
Local woman finds reason behind painful headaches after years of suffering
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – If you’ve been suffering from bad headaches and have been putting off care during the pandemic, it could be a sign of a hidden health problem. It’s one you’ve likely never even heard about. Kristy Preston-Stagg said she had migraine headaches for years. “I had been struggling... Read more
I too have chari malformation. had decompress ion surgery about 10 yrs ago, no more headaches, Best thing I have done in my life!! Dr. Kohli did the procedure for me, I am so grateful.
my wife has this also she used to get shots in the back of her head always kinda creeped me out to watch that
Hippo Fiona Then and Now - Cincinnati Zoo #shorts
Fiona then and now! She's growing up! This great video is brought to you by Great American Insurance Group. #Shorts https://cincinnatizoo.thankyou4caring.org/pages/emergency-fund Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/CincinnatiZooTube/featured Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CincinnatiZoo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cincinnatizoo/ Find out more at http://www.cincinnatizoo.org Music by Epidemic Sound (http://www.epidemicsound.com) Read more
Alanis Morissette is really not happy with the 'Jagged' documentary
A new documentary about '90s indie pop icon Alanis Morissette premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday night, but the singer wasn't in her native Canada to celebrate the occasion. One one hand, she skipped the screening because she's on tour with Garbage and Cat Power, performing in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. But the other reason Morissette didn't show up is because she's upset with how Jagged portrays her, calling the film "reductive" and "salacious." Read more