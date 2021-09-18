CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Top stories trending in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) The news in Milwaukee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE
Milwaukee / tmj4.com

Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018

Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Barnes didn’t file a state or federal income tax return that year. Read more

Comments
avatar

omg cuz someone's not rich going into politics....we NEED more REGULAR PEOPLE. THAN JUST THE RICH

14 likes 6 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

Another family member gave him the money to buy the Condos but not to buy insurance. Free stuff mentality for sure! Can NOT become governor!

34 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

TRENDING NOW
Wisconsin / spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin doctor warns of packed ICUs, ERs thanks to COVID-19

Wisconsin doctor warns of packed ICUs, ERs thanks to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE— As Wisconsin registered more than 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row Thursday, doctors statewide continued to warn of the ripple effect that's putting great strain on healthcare systems statewide, especially when it comes to ICU and ER availability. "We're seeing a surge in... Read more

Comments
avatar

Quit throwing everyone with the Covid sniffles in the hospital and it wouldn’t be a problem. Half the ppl in our hospitals with a Covid cold don’t need to be there right now.

14 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

Umm they don’t throw people in the hospital with Coronovirus with the fricking sniffles ! Try when they need to be put on a ventilator to breathe and I’m sure the people that are being hospitalized and are need the assistance to breathe are for one happy to be there getting help and two wishing they would’ve gotten the Coronovirus vaccine and listened to the experts not the conspiracy theories and lies ! The Lying must stop!!!!!!!!!!!!

10 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply

TOP VIEWED
Milwaukee / metropolismag.com

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Moves into a Restored Movie Palace

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Moves into a Restored Movie Palace

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began evaluating the Warner Grand Theatre as a concert hall back in 2000, and at that time collaborated with Kahler Slater to determine whether the historic building was suitable for orchestral performances. To that end, they removed the first seven rows of seats at the front of the theater to build a wooden platform stage and secretly brought in the orchestra to validate the acoustic quality of the space. The results were positive, but the dot-com bubble and housing market meltdown put those plans on hold. Read more

LOCAL PICK
Milwaukee / youtube.com

Milwaukee graffiti artist creates Dolores Huerta mural

Milwaukee graffiti artist creates Dolores Huerta mural

A graffiti artist in Milwaukee is following in her fathers footsteps. She's painting her city with art and inspiring others in the process. Read more

Comments / 0

 

