Top Orlando news stories

For more information visit http://1811MaplewoodDrive.C21.com 1811 Maplewood Drive Orlando, FL 32803 MLS G5045667 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Charm and location are just a couple words that describe this adorable, well-maintained Merritt Park/Maplewood Home! Oak trees line the street that will lead you to this newly renovated 1955 Mid-Century Home. Features include **3 Bedrooms **2 Baths, ** Brick Walkway, **New Roof 2020, **Original Hardwood Floors, **Bonus Room with Beautiful Beamed Ceiling, **Lots of Windows giving plenty of Natural Light, **Large Kitchen; great for Entertaining, **French Doors, **Large Deck, ** Pergola, **Large Back yard. Located 1 block from Leu Gardens, there is easy access to Downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Baldwin Park and I4 not to mention all Themes Parks! This home will not disappoint, so make your appointment today! Contact Agent: Lori Walker Professional Group Read more