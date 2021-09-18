Top Orlando news stories
(ORLANDO, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Orlando area.
Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The area being monitored off of the east coast of the U.S. has developed into Tropical Storm Odette. As of 11 p.m. Friday, the system was about 200 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Odette was moving northeast at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Read more
We wait in Florida. Then we watch them roll on or in. We shall see
Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse. Read more
say goodbye to your jobs. You don't have the right to put your company's customers and families in danger
I am tired of big business. I hope Disney and Walmart, Walgreens and all those stars that put in their two cents dont miss my money
