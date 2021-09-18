CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Top Orlando news stories

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 6 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Orlando area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Orlando / clickorlando.com

Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The area being monitored off of the east coast of the U.S. has developed into Tropical Storm Odette. As of 11 p.m. Friday, the system was about 200 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Odette was moving northeast at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Read more

Comments
avatar

We wait in Florida. Then we watch them roll on or in. We shall see

6 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Orlando / fox13news.com

Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

Disney World workers to march against company vaccine mandate

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday's deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse. Read more

Comments
avatar

say goodbye to your jobs. You don't have the right to put your company's customers and families in danger

11 likes 7 dislikes 26 replies

avatar

I am tired of big business. I hope Disney and Walmart, Walgreens and all those stars that put in their two cents dont miss my money

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Orlando / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1811 Maplewood Drive, Orlando, FL 32803 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1811 Maplewood Drive, Orlando, FL 32803 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1811MaplewoodDrive.C21.com 1811 Maplewood Drive Orlando, FL 32803 MLS G5045667 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Charm and location are just a couple words that describe this adorable, well-maintained Merritt Park/Maplewood Home! Oak trees line the street that will lead you to this newly renovated 1955 Mid-Century Home. Features include **3 Bedrooms **2 Baths, ** Brick Walkway, **New Roof 2020, **Original Hardwood Floors, **Bonus Room with Beautiful Beamed Ceiling, **Lots of Windows giving plenty of Natural Light, **Large Kitchen; great for Entertaining, **French Doors, **Large Deck, ** Pergola, **Large Back yard. Located 1 block from Leu Gardens, there is easy access to Downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Baldwin Park and I4 not to mention all Themes Parks! This home will not disappoint, so make your appointment today! Contact Agent: Lori Walker Professional Group Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Orlando / youtube.com

Old Hickory Council 2021 Scouts BSA Orlando & Zebretta

Old Hickory Council 2021 Scouts BSA Orlando & Zebretta

Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Orlando Times

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
235
Followers
512
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy