What's up: News headlines in Tucson

AZ has a new plan to get vaccine hesitant to comply
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state of Arizona is lagging when it comes to vaccinations with just more than half the state’s adult population fully vaccinated. The Pima County Health Department says that’s not enough to stop the transmission of the Delta variant saying it needs 90% to 95%. Read more
Already had COVID so I developed natural immunity. Don't want or need this poison. And there is plenty of research to back my position, which my attorney has just waiting to file a lawsuit.
16 likes 3 replies
The vaccine is causing the delta variant. Look at the US and global data.. they said it would happen just like antibiotic resistance with bacteria. The reason we have bad bugs like MSSS, MRSA etc is because of the over use of antibiotics. When these people get infected with a common normally benign bacteria.. it super charges to a bad bacteria.. that’s exactly what’s going on with the vaccine. U r seeing this w “break through cases” ( no longer break through), increase hospitalizations, and deaths. In September we saw 300% more cases than a year ago.. how is that possible when u have 60-70% vaccination now verses none last year.. the answer is the vaccine
11 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies
Tucson prepares for Afghan refugees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson is currently working to finalize plans to ensure a smooth transition for Afghan refugees who will be arriving in Arizona in the coming weeks. “We’re trying to put the plans in place now so we can be ready. It’s not if, but when,”... Read more
The United States Government ( USG), the State and Local Government, in Washington, DC, Phoenix and Tucson, respectively, cannot, or actually, will not help American Citizens ( AMCITS) , yet, We The People ( Military Forces, Veteran, Civilian), in Tucson, and , Southern Arizona, can have a porous US-Mexican Border, Cartel-ran Fuerzas Armadas de Mexico ( Mexican Armed Forces) and Federales, gun running, sex trafficking and human smuggling, and now, Foreign Refugees from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and, other Third World Nation States, coming in unvetted, that pose a Clear and Present Danger to the National Defense and Homeland Security of The United States of America, and, The State of Arizona,in particular. GOD ( Father, Son, Holy Spirit) Help Us in The US.....!!🇺🇸🦅🗽📜💔🏴🤬
14 likes 4 replies
the United States government should take care of their own people first we have people living on the street that need housing but can't get it because according to what they say there are no houses or apartments to live in. now they're giving this refugees place to live and money it just don't make sense take care of your own people first before you worry about others.
10 likes 4 replies
State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton | LD10 State Senate Candidate - DGT Meeting September 13, 2021
00:00:05 - DGT Welcome & Announcements 00:03:44 - Presentation by Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton 00:25:30 - Additional DGT Announcements: Tucson Women's March 00:27:12 - Q&A - Please help clarify what the prevalent "Right to Work" law TV commercials are trying to convey 00:28:30 - Q&A - Is the State Legislature going to attempt to reverse the new AZ state gambling laws? 00:31:42 - Q&A - How do we fight misinformation from our opponents and in the media? 00:33:41 - Q&A - Did Governor Ducey use funds from the Rescue Plan to create school vouchers? Is there a legal plan to fight this? 00:35:47 - Q&A - How can AZ Dems reach out to voters in traditionally red strongholds statewide? 00:41:59 - Q&A - If the Democrats win the governorship and legislature in 2022, what will be your priorities as a State Senator? 00:48:05 - Q&A - What can be done at the state level about PFAS in our groundwater? 00:52:05 - Ways to contact Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton Read more
WITH A FATHER’S HEART…..A reflection of Saint Joseph by Father Stephen Watson, O.C.D.
𝑊𝐼𝑇𝐻 𝐴 𝐹𝐴𝑇𝐻𝐸𝑅’𝑆 𝐻𝐸𝐴𝑅𝑇..... Today we remember Our Lady of Sorrows. Old Simeon blesses the father and mother of baby Jesus and says to Mary, "Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted and you yourself a sword will pierce so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed." St. Joseph did not stand at the foot of the Cross with Mary but he shared in Mary's sorrows more than anyone. He understands sorrow. Go to him with your sorrow. 𝑃𝑂𝑃𝐸 𝐹𝑅𝐴𝑁𝐶𝐼𝑆’ 𝑃𝑅𝐴𝑌𝐸𝑅 𝑇𝑂 𝑆𝐴𝐼𝑁𝑇 𝐽𝑂𝑆𝐸𝑃𝐻 Hail, Guardian of the Redeemer, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary. To you God entrusted his only Son; in you Mary placed her trust; with you Christ became man. Blessed Joseph, to us too, show yourself a father and guide us in the path of life. Obtain for us grace, mercy and courage, and defend us from every evil. Amen. 𝑆𝐴𝐼𝑁𝑇 𝐽𝑂𝑆𝐸𝑃𝐻, 𝑃𝐴𝑇𝑅𝑂𝑁 𝑆𝐴𝐼𝑁𝑇 𝐴𝑁𝐷 𝑃𝐼𝐿𝐿𝐴𝑅 𝑂𝐹 𝐹𝐴𝑀𝐼𝐿𝐼𝐸𝑆, 𝑃𝑅𝐴𝑌 𝐹𝑂𝑅 𝑈𝑆. 𝐺𝑂 𝑇𝑂 𝐽𝑂𝑆𝐸𝑃𝐻! Read more