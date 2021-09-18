What's up: News headlines in Tucson

WITH A FATHER’S HEART…..A reflection of Saint Joseph by Father Stephen Watson, O.C.D.

𝑊𝐼𝑇𝐻 𝐴 𝐹𝐴𝑇𝐻𝐸𝑅'𝑆 𝐻𝐸𝐴𝑅𝑇..... Today we remember Our Lady of Sorrows. Old Simeon blesses the father and mother of baby Jesus and says to Mary, "Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted and you yourself a sword will pierce so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed." St. Joseph did not stand at the foot of the Cross with Mary but he shared in Mary's sorrows more than anyone. He understands sorrow. Go to him with your sorrow. 𝑃𝑂𝑃𝐸 𝐹𝑅𝐴𝑁𝐶𝐼𝑆' 𝑃𝑅𝐴𝑌𝐸𝑅 𝑇𝑂 𝑆𝐴𝐼𝑁𝑇 𝐽𝑂𝑆𝐸𝑃𝐻 Hail, Guardian of the Redeemer, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary. To you God entrusted his only Son; in you Mary placed her trust; with you Christ became man. Blessed Joseph, to us too, show yourself a father and guide us in the path of life. Obtain for us grace, mercy and courage, and defend us from every evil. Amen. 𝑆𝐴𝐼𝑁𝑇 𝐽𝑂𝑆𝐸𝑃𝐻, 𝑃𝐴𝑇𝑅𝑂𝑁 𝑆𝐴𝐼𝑁𝑇 𝐴𝑁𝐷 𝑃𝐼𝐿𝐿𝐴𝑅 𝑂𝐹 𝐹𝐴𝑀𝐼𝐿𝐼𝐸𝑆, 𝑃𝑅𝐴𝑌 𝐹𝑂𝑅 𝑈𝑆. 𝐺𝑂 𝑇𝑂 𝐽𝑂𝑆𝐸𝑃𝐻!