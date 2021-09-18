St. Louis news digest: Top stories today

(ST. LOUIS, MO) What’s going on in St. Louis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment. The eviction was months in the making, yet... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Neighbors want liquor license revoked for local 'nuisance' business The neighbors don't have a problem with the business but said it adds to a negative environment in the area Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cougars Fight Back for Double-Overtime Draw at No. 24 Saint Louis ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's soccer fought back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-1 double-overtime draw with No. 24 Saint Louis Tuesday at Hermann Stadium. The Billikens will retain the Bronze Boot for another year. Since the series resume in 2018, all three games have gone to double overtime. Read more

LATEST NEWS