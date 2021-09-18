St. Louis news digest: Top stories today
(ST. LOUIS, MO) What’s going on in St. Louis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment. The eviction was months in the making, yet... Read more
I love all the empathy I’m seeing here. You assume you know her story. Your god teach you it’s ok to judge? I hope you and your family find a safe place & life becomes a little easier for you ❤️
6 likes 20 replies
well it's 16 and 17-year-old can both get jobs making roughly 12 to $15 an hour and probably can pull in about 3 to 4,000 a month The mom can do the same and pull another one to $3,000 a month so it looks to me like y'all get jobs y'all can live like everybody else
19 likes 3 dislikes 11 replies
Neighbors want liquor license revoked for local 'nuisance' business
The neighbors don't have a problem with the business but said it adds to a negative environment in the area Read more
Why blame the business? Drugs,fights,trash is coming from the people in this community that's supposedly on the "verge of improving.
7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
I'm guessing the city not renewing their crack license didn't curb the drug deals. Good luck.
4 likes 1 dislike
Cougars Fight Back for Double-Overtime Draw at No. 24 Saint Louis
ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's soccer fought back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-1 double-overtime draw with No. 24 Saint Louis Tuesday at Hermann Stadium. The Billikens will retain the Bronze Boot for another year. Since the series resume in 2018, all three games have gone to double overtime. Read more
Jefferson College observatory
Jefferson College President Dena McCaffrey shares what the observatory means to the college and the community. Read more