Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis news digest: Top stories today

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 6 days ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) What’s going on in St. Louis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

St. Louis / thetelegraph.com

St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do

St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The knock on the door that Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment. The eviction was months in the making, yet... Read more

Comments
avatar

I love all the empathy I’m seeing here. You assume you know her story. Your god teach you it’s ok to judge? I hope you and your family find a safe place & life becomes a little easier for you ❤️

6 likes 20 replies

avatar

well it's 16 and 17-year-old can both get jobs making roughly 12 to $15 an hour and probably can pull in about 3 to 4,000 a month The mom can do the same and pull another one to $3,000 a month so it looks to me like y'all get jobs y'all can live like everybody else

19 likes 3 dislikes 11 replies

St. Louis / ksdk.com

Neighbors want liquor license revoked for local 'nuisance' business

Neighbors want liquor license revoked for local 'nuisance' business

The neighbors don't have a problem with the business but said it adds to a negative environment in the area Read more

Comments
avatar

Why blame the business? Drugs,fights,trash is coming from the people in this community that's supposedly on the "verge of improving.

7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

I'm guessing the city not renewing their crack license didn't curb the drug deals. Good luck.

4 likes 1 dislike

St. Louis / edglentoday.com

Cougars Fight Back for Double-Overtime Draw at No. 24 Saint Louis

Cougars Fight Back for Double-Overtime Draw at No. 24 Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's soccer fought back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-1 double-overtime draw with No. 24 Saint Louis Tuesday at Hermann Stadium. The Billikens will retain the Bronze Boot for another year. Since the series resume in 2018, all three games have gone to double overtime. Read more

St. Louis / youtube.com

Jefferson College observatory

Jefferson College observatory

Jefferson College President Dena McCaffrey shares what the observatory means to the college and the community. Read more

Comments / 0

 

St. Louis, MO
ABOUT

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

