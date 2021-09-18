What's up: Leading stories in Austin

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(AUSTIN, TX) What’s going on in Austin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Austin area, click here.

Texas man charged with throwing molotov cocktail at church arrested

AUSIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities arrested the man accused of committing arson at a church near the Capitol Complex in Austin on Aug, 31. The Austin man was accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a church on 13th and Lavaca Street between 1 and 1:30 a.m. He has been... Read more

avatar

Another animal off the streets. Now the new bail bonds law should be applied no bail and lots of jail.

14 likes 2 dislikes 21 replies

avatar

I guarantee you that he was one of the "immigrants" we took in. Of course our media didn't give us any background on him either!

5 likes

Weekend events: Austin Museum Day, Viva Mexico and more!

Where: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center, 600 River St. What: The Center will host its 14th annual event, showcasing visual art, dance and musical performances that explore Mexico's history through cultural art traditions. Grab your ticket here!. When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Where: The Riley Building, 315 Lavaca St. What:... Read more

avatar

remember the Alamo there should not be a Mexican holiday in this country if there here illegally send them back

5 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

why are they having a thing for Mexico or Mexico the same Mexico this is America and once you come from Mexico and become a legal us resident you no longer Mexico or Mexican you're just an American

4 likes 3 dislikes

301 West Ave Unit 1609 Austin, TX | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

301 West Ave Unit 1609, Austin, TX Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/301+West+Ave+Unit+1609,+Austin,+TX ColdwellBankerHomes.com Kathy Morgan - Coldwell Banker | 512.970.2944 Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit located on the 16th floor (1106 sf). Faces West. Floor to ceiling windows with great views of the hill country. Private balcony (57 sf). Two reserved parking spaces. Quartz countertops, wide-plank hardwood floors, marble bathrooms. Bosch kitchen a Read more

Walmart plans autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington D.C.

Walmart Inc. has been fishing around in the autonomous car space for years. Now, it's gearing up to test autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C. While it's a relatively small rollout, planned for select parts of the three cities, the testing will help pave the way for future autonomous delivery services. The cars, which are Ford vehicles equipped with Argo AI autonomous systems, will have safety drivers at the wheel ready to take over as needed, as well as report any findings from the delivery tests. Read more

