What's up: Leading stories in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) What’s going on in Austin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Austin area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Texas man charged with throwing molotov cocktail at church arrested AUSIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities arrested the man accused of committing arson at a church near the Capitol Complex in Austin on Aug, 31. The Austin man was accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a church on 13th and Lavaca Street between 1 and 1:30 a.m. He has been... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Weekend events: Austin Museum Day, Viva Mexico and more! Where: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center, 600 River St. What: The Center will host its 14th annual event, showcasing visual art, dance and musical performances that explore Mexico's history through cultural art traditions. Grab your ticket here!. When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Where: The Riley Building, 315 Lavaca St. What:... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

301 West Ave Unit 1609 Austin, TX | ColdwellBankerHomes.com 301 West Ave Unit 1609, Austin, TX Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/301+West+Ave+Unit+1609,+Austin,+TX ColdwellBankerHomes.com Kathy Morgan - Coldwell Banker | 512.970.2944 Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit located on the 16th floor (1106 sf). Faces West. Floor to ceiling windows with great views of the hill country. Private balcony (57 sf). Two reserved parking spaces. Quartz countertops, wide-plank hardwood floors, marble bathrooms. Bosch kitchen a Read more

LOCAL PICK