What's up: Leading stories in Austin

Texas man charged with throwing molotov cocktail at church arrested
AUSIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities arrested the man accused of committing arson at a church near the Capitol Complex in Austin on Aug, 31. The Austin man was accused of throwing a molotov cocktail at a church on 13th and Lavaca Street between 1 and 1:30 a.m. He has been... Read more
Weekend events: Austin Museum Day, Viva Mexico and more!
Where: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center, 600 River St. What: The Center will host its 14th annual event, showcasing visual art, dance and musical performances that explore Mexico's history through cultural art traditions. Grab your ticket here!. When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Where: The Riley Building, 315 Lavaca St. What:... Read more
Walmart plans autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington D.C.
Walmart Inc. has been fishing around in the autonomous car space for years. Now, it's gearing up to test autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C. While it's a relatively small rollout, planned for select parts of the three cities, the testing will help pave the way for future autonomous delivery services. The cars, which are Ford vehicles equipped with Argo AI autonomous systems, will have safety drivers at the wheel ready to take over as needed, as well as report any findings from the delivery tests. Read more