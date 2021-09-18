News wrap: Top stories in Denver

790 N Washington St, Denver, CO

See the Property Website! https://revlmedia.com/790-N-Washington-St :: Andrew Darlington - Your Castle Real Estate - 303.917.7144 :: Western Facing Ninth Floor Unit with Mountain Views in High Demand Lido Condos. Premium Governors Park Location in Core Cap Hill. Bountiful Dining, Entertainment and Retail Options Within Walking Distance. Open Concept Integrating Living, Dining and Kitchen Spaces. Kitchen Offers Bar Seating, Granite Counters, Ample Cabinetry and All Appliances Included. Sliding Doors to Expansive Private Terrace Provide Abundant Natural Light. Generously Sized Bedroom Suitable for King Bed & End Tables, Large Closet and Sliding Door to Outdoor Patio. Full Bathroom Featuring Tile Flooring and Shower Surround. Multiple Closets and Storage Built-Ins. Fresh Air Escape to Capture Sunsets on Large Covered Patio. Parking Space and Storage Locker Included. Premises Include a Gym, Rooftop Pool, Sauna, Racquetball/Squash Court, Clubhouse and Business Center. Fair HOA Dues Cover All Amenities, Exterior Maintenance, Building Insurance, Heat, Water, Trash and Sewer Utilities. Guest Suite Available for Nightly Rent. Angelo's, Carboy, Fruition, Pablo's Coffee, Table 6, Trader Joe's and Uno Mas Out Your Front Door. Easy Access to Downtown, Cheesman Park, Botanic Gardens and Congress Park. Why Rent When You Can Own for the Same Monthly Amount or Possibly Less? Read more