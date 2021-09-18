News wrap: Top stories in Denver
(DENVER, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Denver area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Families recount trauma at sentencing for school shooter
DENVER (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a former student to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one teenager and injured eight others, telling the defendant he had shown no remorse and had failed to help a devastated community understand his actions. Read more
🚩🚩Justice is not served. This inhuman peice of 💩 should be sentenced to death in the same manner in which he administered death to his victims.Instead he is being rewarded with a life of comfort and leisure with no personal responsibilities at tax payers expense.No justice for his victims.
49 likes 1 dislike 10 replies
oh wow...another "lifer"🙄. So tired of the psychic getting "life"...their victims didn't get "life"...bring back the unreliable electric chair! You know where the prisoner doesn't know if it will short circuit. Make them suffer, like their victims did! Make prison hard! Make executions horrific...Make the whole prison watch them cooking in the chair! Feed them to sharks with the uncooked meat attached to them... Let them get trampled by elephants... put them in a locked small greenhouse in Death valley with CCTVT back to all the prison TV's. Time to male ptschis pay!
20 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies
Nine Denver officers fired 109 shots at armed man who fired at victims and police
The Denver police shooting death of a carjacking suspect, who had fired a handgun randomly into a playground and who fired shots at officers, was a justified use of deadly force, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office. The shooting death of Cedrick Vick, 22, happened on May 14 at... Read more
When somebody is shooting towards a playground you make sure they're dead I'm glad they shot him a 109 times should have been more
15 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
lol. Hilfukinlarious! Bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam....bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam.....bam bam bambitybam bambam bam...(reloading)...bam bam bam bam bam bambitybam bambam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bambitybam bambam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam...(reloading again) bam bam bam bam bam bam bam....bam bam.......bam....bam bam bam bam bambitybam bambam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam......bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam.bam."Hey Sarge, I think we got him!"
7 likes 1 reply
Art Attack: Eighteen Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend
The weather's sending a loud message to art lovers: Head outdoors for festivals, open studios, ghost town displays and public installations this weekend, while the sun still shines brightly. Or not. (This is Colorado, after all.) But there are also indoor exhibits to enjoy (including Meow Wolf Denver, which debuts... Read more
790 N Washington St, Denver, CO
See the Property Website! https://revlmedia.com/790-N-Washington-St :: Andrew Darlington - Your Castle Real Estate - 303.917.7144 :: Western Facing Ninth Floor Unit with Mountain Views in High Demand Lido Condos. Premium Governors Park Location in Core Cap Hill. Bountiful Dining, Entertainment and Retail Options Within Walking Distance. Open Concept Integrating Living, Dining and Kitchen Spaces. Kitchen Offers Bar Seating, Granite Counters, Ample Cabinetry and All Appliances Included. Sliding Doors to Expansive Private Terrace Provide Abundant Natural Light. Generously Sized Bedroom Suitable for King Bed & End Tables, Large Closet and Sliding Door to Outdoor Patio. Full Bathroom Featuring Tile Flooring and Shower Surround. Multiple Closets and Storage Built-Ins. Fresh Air Escape to Capture Sunsets on Large Covered Patio. Parking Space and Storage Locker Included. Premises Include a Gym, Rooftop Pool, Sauna, Racquetball/Squash Court, Clubhouse and Business Center. Fair HOA Dues Cover All Amenities, Exterior Maintenance, Building Insurance, Heat, Water, Trash and Sewer Utilities. Guest Suite Available for Nightly Rent. Angelo's, Carboy, Fruition, Pablo's Coffee, Table 6, Trader Joe's and Uno Mas Out Your Front Door. Easy Access to Downtown, Cheesman Park, Botanic Gardens and Congress Park. Why Rent When You Can Own for the Same Monthly Amount or Possibly Less? Read more