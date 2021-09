CLEVELAND — Asked about Ronnie Harrison's skirmish with a Kansas City assistant coach on Sunday, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter didn't necessarily defend his teammate. "Obviously Ronnie can't retaliate," Tretter said while speaking to reporters less than 24 hours after the Browns' season-opening 33-29 loss to the Chiefs. "You can’t be the second one in those instances. You're always going to get called for that."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO