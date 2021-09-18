Trending local news in Minneapolis
Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on abolishing police department
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that voters in Minneapolis may decide on whether or not to abolish the police department in the upcoming municipal elections. "We're incredibly thrilled that the people of Minneapolis have their democracy honored," JaNaé Bates, a spokeswoman for Yes 4 Minneapolis, which wrote the proposal, told the Star Tribune. "The Supreme Court recognized that we were on the right side of the law, we were on the right side of democracy, and we're going to be [on] the right side of history as we move forward." Read more
MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple... Read more
A Minnesota court overturned the murder conviction of an ex-cop who killed an Australian woman - but it's unlikely to affect Derek Chauvin
Minnesota's top court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against a former Minneapolis police officer. The ruling will likely have little consequences for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the same crime. Chauvin also had been found guilty of a more severe second-degree murder count. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Read more
Former Minneapolis Officers Plead Not Guilty to Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights
*Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his arrest in May 2020. Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights... Read more