Trending local news in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 6 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) What’s going on in Minneapolis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Minneapolis area, click here.

Minneapolis / foxnews.com

Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on abolishing police department

Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on abolishing police department

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that voters in Minneapolis may decide on whether or not to abolish the police department in the upcoming municipal elections. "We're incredibly thrilled that the people of Minneapolis have their democracy honored," JaNaé Bates, a spokeswoman for Yes 4 Minneapolis, which wrote the proposal, told the Star Tribune. "The Supreme Court recognized that we were on the right side of the law, we were on the right side of democracy, and we're going to be [on] the right side of history as we move forward." Read more

Comments
avatar

well I guess people there are cool with an uptick of crime what the hell do you think will happen criminals will run your state have fun with that

137 likes 1 dislike 23 replies

avatar

Well I guess people who like police protection best put there homes for sale now because once the police are going they will not be able to sale it then and be stuck.... If this happens I see a mass exit from that state. No Doctors, Nurses, EMT, Firemen and women, no police NO BANKS or Businesses because theses businesses won't stay open if no police but then Everyone I said will leave if no police are there to protect them... LOL even the judges and Governor and all will be left defending themselves because this state will be nothing but criminals....

53 likes 16 replies

Minnesota / cbslocal.com

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And 'Vaccination Is The Answer'

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple... Read more

Comments
avatar

You mean staffing issues because mandatory vaccination? The hospitals aren’t overrun. Just another scare tactic to make you feel horrific cause you don’t have the vaccine and also makes people more divided. Good job 👍🏻

14 likes 2 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

Wow you trumpers must stalk these articles waiting to add your 2 cents lol do you have jobs or like🤔 what are you all doing besides trolling scientists and democrats 🤷‍♀️

5 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

Minnesota / msn.com

A Minnesota court overturned the murder conviction of an ex-cop who killed an Australian woman - but it's unlikely to affect Derek Chauvin

A Minnesota court overturned the murder conviction of an ex-cop who killed an Australian woman - but it's unlikely to affect Derek Chauvin

Minnesota's top court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against a former Minneapolis police officer. The ruling will likely have little consequences for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the same crime. Chauvin also had been found guilty of a more severe second-degree murder count. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Read more

Minneapolis / newyorkbeacon.com

Former Minneapolis Officers Plead Not Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

Former Minneapolis Officers Plead Not Guilty to Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

*Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his arrest in May 2020. Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights... Read more

Comments / 0

 

More
