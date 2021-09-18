CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

What's up: Top news in San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 6 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the San Diego area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

San Diego / fox5sandiego.com

Issa: Pregnant SoCal mom who was beaten by Taliban escapes Afghanistan

Issa: Pregnant SoCal mom who was beaten by Taliban escapes Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pregnant Southern California mom who “braved beatings and harassment by the Taliban” as she tried to escape Afghanistan has made it out of the country safely, Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday. Issa, who represents a large portion of East County, said in a news release... Read more

Comments
avatar

She willingly goes to Afghanistan, gets married, and gets pregnant and she wants to come back home…..That is 1 American that should have been left there…Now she is coming back with a future terrorist in the oven

58 likes 6 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

She should have never been there. She got what she deserved. Afghanistan is not a vacation spot.

28 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

San Diego / 10news.com

Camp Pendleton Marine injured in Kabul bombings back in SD

Camp Pendleton Marine injured in Kabul bombings back in SD

Camp Pendleton Marine injured in Kabul bombings returns to San Diego Read more

Comments
avatar

Glad you are home. Thank you for your service and our best for you to recover and move on. Don't let this experience ruin your life!

1 like

San Diego / youtube.com

Magnificent Turnkey Home | 17972 Alva Road, San Diego, CA

Magnificent Turnkey Home | 17972 Alva Road, San Diego, CA

This exceptional, move-in-ready home is located in a tranquil and ideal 4S Ranch location. The grand, open floorplan includes a two-story foyer, a downstairs bedroom, an office nook, an upstairs laundry, and an enticing living room with beautiful La Cantina doors. The open kitchen seamlessly blends informal dining, living, and outdoor spaces to enjoy year-round with a custom-built outdoor kitchen and dining/entertaining area, a dual beer tap, a BBQ, a gas fire pit, discreet outdoor heaters, and easy access to a giant hot tub. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3ElHBpD Read more

San Diego / youtube.com

Guilherme da Silva Skydive San Diego video

Guilherme da Silva Skydive San Diego video

Read more

Comments / 0

 

