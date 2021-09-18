CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2

By Todd Dewey
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints (1-0) at Panthers (1-0) Analysis: You could say half-seriously that Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold looked better in last week’s win over the Jets than he did during his entire stint in New York. The Saints pulled off an impressive and surprising blowout of the Packers. I expect New Orleans to regress, as it was evident Green Bay completely fell apart more than the Saints dominated. Take the points on the home underdog in a relatively low-scoring game.

www.reviewjournal.com

