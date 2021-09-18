Trending local news in Las Vegas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Las Vegas.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Las Vegas / reviewjournal.com

Police: Mom tied 'severely malnourished' son to wheelchair for months

Police: Mom tied ‘severely malnourished’ son to wheelchair for months

A woman is accused of tying her adult son to a wheelchair, where he slept for three months in their trash-filled apartment, according to an arrest report. Denise Carrico, 62, was charged Monday with one count each of abuse and neglect, according to court documents. Carrico is accused of leaving... Read more

why did it take so many times for this to go on for so long. She shouldn't hav any contact with her son. Poor guy, bless your Heart. prayers for you to get the help you deserve. throw her in jail and take all rights from her of him.

So this poor guys abuse was permitted for years. Charges were dismissed time after time. People do what's right to protect him and then the law sets her free to continue. Too bad he doesn't have the means to sue.

California / nbclosangeles.com

Thanks to Genealogist, Las Vegas Man Charged in 1974 California Slaying

Thanks to Genealogist, Las Vegas Man Charged in 1974 California Slaying

A 69-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a National City convenience store clerk nearly half a century ago, police said Thursday. Carlin Edward Cornett was arrested at his Las Vegas residence for the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant 47 years ago, in 1974, according to National City Police. Read more

So thankful for all the hard work that law enforcement does . This Beautiful girl's life was stolen from her absolutely heartbreaking 💔. The Evil Creature that did this should face a firing squad ASAP ....

how many of you looked at his picture and said "yep, he did it"? 🤔

Las Vegas / youtube.com

400 Degrees NASHVILLE AIRPORT (LAS VEGAS)

400 Degrees NASHVILLE AIRPORT (LAS VEGAS)

HERE IS MY LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/jakatak Jack's motto is "Do God's work and He will do your work!" My FREE beginners course on "How To Make Money On Youtube" https://bit.ly/2VsqmgL My FREE course on "Social Media Marketing" https://bit.ly/3azvpld ************************************************** If there are any purchase links in this video description, please know I am an affiliate with Amazon. *********************************************** Jack Scalfani is the host of 4 Youtube shows SEE LINKTREELINK ABOVE Equipment I use: Canon 60D https://amzn.to/2GwfLvG $27 Mic ETM-001 : https://amzn.to/3i9TLHo2 Intellytech 50-CTD lights https://amzn.to/2MVwyJB 400 Degrees - NASHVILLE AIRPORT (LAS VEGAS) Read more

Las Vegas / reviewjournal.com

Online Market Supports Military, First Responders

Online Market Supports Military, First Responders

Monica Fullerton and her husband moved to Las Vegas from Texas more than six years ago. As part of an active military family of nine years she has a special connection with that community. That’s why she founded Spouse-ly, an online marketplace that supports active and former military families and... Read more

Community Policy