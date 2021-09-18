CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio news digest: Top stories today

San Antonio News Alert
 6 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in San Antonio.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Texas / newsweek.com

Joshua Coney, a Black Man, Dragged by Texas Cops Along Concrete in Video

The veteran detective's suspension paperwork states that Coney was "unnecessarily dragged" and that he was refused medical help after asking for care. Read more

avatar

well when you refuse to get up and walk like a man there going to pit you in the car the hard way duh!! and we don't know the whole story either this is ouvlessly form the black people side

32 likes 6 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

Newsweek 💩💩💩 whoever wrote this article plus the other race baiting Newsweek articles should be used for 🪅piñatas

11 likes 1 dislike

San Antonio / kens5.com

'Don’t Be Bullied': Anti-vaccination mandate billboards pop up in SA

The billboard campaign has appeared just as Bexar County prepares to initiate a similar effort to encourage vaccines. Read more

avatar

Remember the Pfizer was approved for another "emergency extension" not a full approval! Fda lied. 2 leaders of Pfizer had to quit because they didn't want blood on their hands! There is a war for your mind! Wake up!

11 likes 4 replies

avatar

Why aren't they giving you side effect information like they do on all DRUG'S even in commercials tells you side effects of drugs. Yet all they tell you on a COVID commercial you need to get the shot " there safe ". Yeah with current events I should TRUST them 😂

2 replies

San Antonio / foxsanantonio.com

Warmer days continue with little or no rain in sight

SAN ANTONIO - Warmer days with little or no rain will hold into the coming weekend. Wrap around clouds from the remnants of Nicholas will trend into the end of the week. Clouds will clear out leaving plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Peak temperatures will reach the mid-90s and drop back into the low 80s for the evening. Read more

Texas / odusports.com

Monarchs Take Flight to Square Off in Texas Against UTSA

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team is packed and flying to San Antonio, Texas to play their first conference match against UTSA on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Park West Athletics Complex. ODU (4-2) has momentum after winning 2-0 against American last Thursday. Kasey Perry was... Read more

