San Antonio news digest: Top stories today

Joshua Coney, a Black Man, Dragged by Texas Cops Along Concrete in Video
The veteran detective's suspension paperwork states that Coney was "unnecessarily dragged" and that he was refused medical help after asking for care. Read more
'Don’t Be Bullied': Anti-vaccination mandate billboards pop up in SA
The billboard campaign has appeared just as Bexar County prepares to initiate a similar effort to encourage vaccines. Read more
Warmer days continue with little or no rain in sight
SAN ANTONIO - Warmer days with little or no rain will hold into the coming weekend. Wrap around clouds from the remnants of Nicholas will trend into the end of the week. Clouds will clear out leaving plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Peak temperatures will reach the mid-90s and drop back into the low 80s for the evening. Read more
Monarchs Take Flight to Square Off in Texas Against UTSA
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team is packed and flying to San Antonio, Texas to play their first conference match against UTSA on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Park West Athletics Complex. ODU (4-2) has momentum after winning 2-0 against American last Thursday. Kasey Perry was... Read more