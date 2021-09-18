What's up: Leading stories in Miami
South Florida Rapper WizDaWizard Reportedly Found Dead
South Florida rapper WizDaWizard, who worked with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang imprint, was reportedly found dead in Florida early Friday morning. According to Miami’s WSVN, the Broward County artist’s body was found around 6 a.m. Friday in the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home. Although there were no reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area, investigators believe foul play is suspected. Read more
In a lot of these cases, it doesn't always be a stranger. It's usually someone that's close, but either way, it's sad‼️
37 likes 9 replies
now that's a loss, such great, inspiring lyrics, and genisus compositions with full orchestras. what a flyuckin loss
13 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Survives Miami Drive-By Shooting
Rising Jacksonville, Florida, rapper SpotemGottem was shot in his hip while driving on a highway in Miami early Friday morning, September 17th. SpotemGottem — real name Nehemiah Lamar Harden — was driving a Dodge Charger on I-95 when the car was hit with gunfire, leaving 22 bullet holes on the driver’s side, according to a statement provided by Alejandro Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol. Another man, sitting in the backseat of the car, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs. Both Harden and the other man were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Read more
BUT BLM GO AFTER COPS WHO WOULD HAVE TO SOLVE HIS MURDER AN BRING CLOSER TO HIS BLACK FAMILY...A POLICE FORCE THAT IS 80% WHITE WHITE WHITE...BUT THEY HATE BLACK PEOPLE...THEN WHY HAVE WE BEEN TRYING TO DESTROY OURSELVES FOR DECADES THROUGH CONSTANTLY TAKING BLACK LIFE AN POLICE BEING THE ONLY ONES WHO COULD STOP US.❤️❤️❤️🤔🤔🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
1 like 1 dislike 3 replies
heavy metal, pop stars, and country singers don't gotta worry about this. things gotta change
2 likes 1 reply
Michigan State prepared for heat, humidity in Miami this weekend
For Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker, there are plenty of challenges that are ahead this week with their trip to South Florida to take on Miami. Along with dealing with the Canes passing game and their defense, the Spartans will be having to deal with the heat on the field in Miami Gardens. Read more
Which of these Cuban beers is best? Watch a blind taste test
Which of these Cuban beers is best? Watch a blind taste test

Miami Herald Food Editor Carlos Frías blind taste tests Cuban-themed Palma, Mi Cristal and La Tropical beers at Union Beer Store in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.