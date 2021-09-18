CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Miami

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 6 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Miami.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florida / complex.com

South Florida Rapper WizDaWizard Reportedly Found Dead

South Florida Rapper WizDaWizard Reportedly Found Dead

South Florida rapper WizDaWizard, who worked with Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang imprint, was reportedly found dead in Florida early Friday morning. According to Miami’s WSVN, the Broward County artist’s body was found around 6 a.m. Friday in the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home. Although there were no reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area, investigators believe foul play is suspected. Read more

Comments
avatar

In a lot of these cases, it doesn't always be a stranger. It's usually someone that's close, but either way, it's sad‼️

37 likes 9 replies

avatar

now that's a loss, such great, inspiring lyrics, and genisus compositions with full orchestras. what a flyuckin loss

13 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florida / rollingstone.com

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Survives Miami Drive-By Shooting

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Survives Miami Drive-By Shooting

Rising Jacksonville, Florida, rapper SpotemGottem was shot in his hip while driving on a highway in Miami early Friday morning, September 17th. SpotemGottem — real name Nehemiah Lamar Harden — was driving a Dodge Charger on I-95 when the car was hit with gunfire, leaving 22 bullet holes on the driver’s side, according to a statement provided by Alejandro Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol. Another man, sitting in the backseat of the car, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs. Both Harden and the other man were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Read more

Comments
avatar

BUT BLM GO AFTER COPS WHO WOULD HAVE TO SOLVE HIS MURDER AN BRING CLOSER TO HIS BLACK FAMILY...A POLICE FORCE THAT IS 80% WHITE WHITE WHITE...BUT THEY HATE BLACK PEOPLE...THEN WHY HAVE WE BEEN TRYING TO DESTROY OURSELVES FOR DECADES THROUGH CONSTANTLY TAKING BLACK LIFE AN POLICE BEING THE ONLY ONES WHO COULD STOP US.❤️❤️❤️🤔🤔🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

1 like 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

heavy metal, pop stars, and country singers don't gotta worry about this. things gotta change

2 likes 1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Michigan / saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State prepared for heat, humidity in Miami this weekend

Michigan State prepared for heat, humidity in Miami this weekend

For Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker, there are plenty of challenges that are ahead this week with their trip to South Florida to take on Miami. Along with dealing with the Canes passing game and their defense, the Spartans will be having to deal with the heat on the field in Miami Gardens. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Miami / youtube.com

Which of these Cuban beers is best? Watch a blind taste test

Which of these Cuban beers is best? Watch a blind taste test

Read more: https://www.miamiherald.com/miami-com/restaurants/article253748773.html? Miami Herald Food Editor Carlos Frías blind taste tests Cuban-themed Palma, Mi Cristal and La Tropical beers at Union Beer Store in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Video by Matias J. Ocner More from the Miami Herald: Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/miamiherald Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiamiHerald Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miamiherald/ Website: https://www.miamiherald.com/ Read more

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
215
Followers
510
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy