Trending news headlines in Chicago

Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day CHICAGO (CBS) — Car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the streets of downtown Chicago overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and started up again on Thursday night – leaving traffic gridlocked all around the downtown area until early Friday morning. Late Thursday night, car caravans took over the streets all around the downtown area for a wild scene. The rolling parade set off fireworks, honked horns, revved engines, and waved flags. The rolling parade, honking horns, waving flags, revving engine, even setting off fireworks was part of the scene that continued until around 4 a.m. Friday near Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. This is... Read more

Jacksons Both in Hospital with the Coronavirus CHICAGO — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said. Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot in January at a public event where he urged others to do the same. But Jacqueline Jackson, 77, has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. Read more

Pritzker: Illinois a 'force for good' by cutting carbon gas Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state's climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century, including money to keep clean-power nuclear plants running and incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. Read more

