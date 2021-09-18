Trending news headlines in Chicago

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) The news in Chicago never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the streets of downtown Chicago overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and started up again on Thursday night – leaving traffic gridlocked all around the downtown area until early Friday morning. Late Thursday night, car caravans took over the streets all around the downtown area for a wild scene. The rolling parade set off fireworks, honked horns, revved engines, and waved flags. The rolling parade, honking horns, waving flags, revving engine, even setting off fireworks was part of the scene that continued until around 4 a.m. Friday near Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. This is... Read more

So why are thousands and thousands of Mexicans leaving Mexico and crossing into the US illegally? If you love Mexico so much, Stay there!!

66 likes 9 dislikes 27 replies

Should a traffic gridlocked downtown for 5 consecutive nights be allowed? If EMT's need to get to people who live downtown, and they can't because of this unnecessary gridlock, putting residents lives at risk (during Covid no less) I could not help but notice Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot is no where to be found right now. But I guess the Hispanic/Latinx vote is more important to her than public safety. 🤔

45 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

Jacksons Both in Hospital with the Coronavirus

CHICAGO — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said. Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot in January at a public event where he urged others to do the same. But Jacqueline Jackson, 77, has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. Read more

Let’s act like the media and pretend they have been upstanding citizens and for a righteous cause (helping black people). Instead of the snake who rode MLK’s coat tails into fame so his whole family could shake down business by claiming racism for the righteous cause of getting paid. I wish the Jacksons and the Sharptons would fade into obscurity.

62 likes 4 dislikes 5 replies

Again? Thought she went home he went to rehab for Parkinson’s therapy. You’re running late with repetitive stories! They are fine with tax exemp money.

35 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Pritzker: Illinois a 'force for good' by cutting carbon gas

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state's climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century, including money to keep clean-power nuclear plants running and incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. Read more

Sweeping energy overhaul signed into law

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by environmental and social justice activists, union representatives, and lawmakers from both parties Wednesday as he signed into law a sweeping energy regulation overhaul that aims to phase out carbon emissions from the energy sector by 2045 while diversifying the renewable energy workforce. Read more

