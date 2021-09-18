Top Houston news stories
(HOUSTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Houston.
Video shows Houston women assault New York City restaurant hostess over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The women were asked to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside a New York City restaurant. Read more
The news article should have read "Group of Black woman viciously attacks white hostess at a restaurant " you know if it had been the other way around its exactly what it would have said
I for one refuse to go to any restaurant or bar that requires proof of carbonation. Regardless of whether I'm vaccinated or not. It's the principle of the whole thing. Let me get this straight. You want me to prove I'm vaccinated so I can come in and pay for your overpriced foods and drinks. Sorry, that's a no-brainer. I don't need a restaurant to eat and I don't need a bar to drink.
25-year-old man charged with murder in north Houston gas station killing, sources tell ABC13
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe they have arrested the man who they say shot a father of seven to death over a "door ding" at a north Houston gas station parking lot, a source close to the investigation told ABC13 on Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Elijah Kuluanya faces a murder charge... Read more
This is sicking and So petty so whom ever the Shooter is and the Witness, You Deserve what ever happens to you...NO BONDS PLEASE!💯
One dead, one going to prison, two families shattered and a dented car. Makes no sense.
