Houston, TX

Top Houston news stories

Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 6 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Houston.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Houston area, click here.

Houston / abc13.com

Video shows Houston women assault New York City restaurant hostess over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Video shows Houston women assault New York City restaurant hostess over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The women were asked to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside a New York City restaurant. Read more

Comments
avatar

The news article should have read "Group of Black woman viciously attacks white hostess at a restaurant " you know if it had been the other way around its exactly what it would have said

117 likes 13 dislikes 17 replies

avatar

I for one refuse to go to any restaurant or bar that requires proof of carbonation. Regardless of whether I'm vaccinated or not. It's the principle of the whole thing. Let me get this straight. You want me to prove I'm vaccinated so I can come in and pay for your overpriced foods and drinks. Sorry, that's a no-brainer. I don't need a restaurant to eat and I don't need a bar to drink.

46 likes 14 dislikes 35 replies

Houston / abc13.com

25-year-old man charged with murder in north Houston gas station killing, sources tell ABC13

25-year-old man charged with murder in north Houston gas station killing, sources tell ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe they have arrested the man who they say shot a father of seven to death over a "door ding" at a north Houston gas station parking lot, a source close to the investigation told ABC13 on Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Elijah Kuluanya faces a murder charge... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is sicking and So petty so whom ever the Shooter is and the Witness, You Deserve what ever happens to you...NO BONDS PLEASE!💯

43 likes 2 replies

avatar

One dead, one going to prison, two families shattered and a dented car. Makes no sense.

33 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

Houston / youtube.com

Land For Sale: 5406 Pershing Street, Houston, TX 77033 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: 5406 Pershing Street, Houston, TX 77033 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://5406PershingStreetHouston.C21.com 5406 Pershing Street Houston, TX 77033 MLS 7762555 GREAT LOCATION. Build your own home on unrestricted subdivision lot. Please contact The City of Houston Zoning Department for approval and restrictions of what can or can't be legally placed on the property. Contact Agent: Violet Gonzalez Olympian Read more

Houston / youtube.com

Home For Rent: 8527 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77036 | CENTURY 21

Home For Rent: 8527 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77036 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://8527SandsPointDrive.C21.com 8527 Sands Point Drive Houston, TX 77036 MLS 92907323 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1103 Sq. Ft. 2 BR/ 2BTH with a loft 2nd Floor Condominium overlooking the golf course. Close proximity to the Galleria and U.S. 59 freeway and Beltway 8. 1 assigned covered parking. Contact Agent: Marcella Stanley Olympian Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

