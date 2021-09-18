CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

News wrap: Top stories in Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 6 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) The news in Cleveland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

Cleveland / fox8.com

FOX 8’s Amanda Berry recognized for work to help bring missing people home

FOX 8’s Amanda Berry recognized for work to help bring missing people home

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A beloved member of our FOX 8 family received a special honor on Thursday. Amanda Berry was recognized as part of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s annual award ceremony. She was awarded for “outstanding community partnership” for all of her work on FOX 8 to... Read more

Who are you to say that she wanted what she got?? you must be on the guy Castro side You see he killed himself in no time at all didn't last a year Who is a Guilty Now

I have a tough time believing stories like she reports, after SHE couldn't escape HER captor after 10 years and DOZENS of opportunities to get away.

Ohio / news5cleveland.com

Lack of hospital beds in Ohio starting to hit closer to home

Lack of hospital beds in Ohio starting to hit closer to home

With COVID-19 continuing to surge in Ohio, a lack of hospital beds statewide is now being felt locally as one Cleveland hospital system says it’s seeing an increase in the number of requests for transfer and the distance from which those requests are coming from. Read more

The only time a 53% vax rate is going to help is to get that number up to 75% and higher to reach herd immunity. MetroHealth is turning patients away too and its bcuz of the unvaccinated taking up beds rather than take a vaccine! But yet Covid doesn't exist and drinking bleach or taking horse dewormers is the answer!! So sad that people with other health issues can't get treatment bcuz of selfishness!!

seems to me it's gotten worse since ppl have taken the vax. good luck when you lose nurses over the jab. so tired of the fear tactics.

Cleveland / youtube.com

Accelerate 2021 - Ananya Kalahasti & Aditya Kalahasti - Uke Can Do It, Cleveland!

Accelerate 2021 - Ananya Kalahasti & Aditya Kalahasti - Uke Can Do It, Cleveland!

Health & Well-Being presenter Uke Can Do It, Cleveland! plans to expand casual music education and create a community of music learners and enthusiasts throughout the city of Cleveland. Uke Can Do It, Cleveland! will buy gently used ukuleles from local residents to donate to Cleveland youth and offer ukulele lessons and workshops from local artists and music teachers. This project seeks to inspire students to pursue other musical endeavors outside of the workshops by sparking a strong love for learning and music, as well as create a community centered around a love of music and a shared musical education experience. Read more

Cleveland / youtube.com

Accelerate 2021 - Adam Smith - Grow Everlasting Roots

Accelerate 2021 - Adam Smith - Grow Everlasting Roots

Health & Well-Being presenter Adams Orchards is designed to help alleviate food deserts, promote positive green space, and remove the scars of blight found throughout Greater Cleveland by installing community-based micro-orchards on vacant and abandoned land managed currently by the Cuyahoga County Land Board and associates. Unlike traditional gardens, these micro-orchards (100-feet by 60-feet) will be for the entire community to enjoy and harvest free of charge. Each orchard will be outlined in a white split rail fence and have a traditional rust-red barn style shack that will beautify the neighborhood in which they are seeded. Read more

Crooked River Chronicle

Coming soon: Cleveland events

1. BOLDY JAMES w / The Monday Program / Eli Tha Don / BBP Soul / Mondo Slade; 2. TAKE A HIKE® CLEVELAND - University Circle -Guided History Walking Tour; 3. Habitat: Drum & Bass; 4. Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Cleveland;
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland Walls! mural festival sees 20-plus artists cover MidTown in paint, raises questions about graffiti

Cleveland Walls! came together through a variety of local and national sponsors.(Collin Cunningham/NewsBreak) (CLEVELAND) Cleveland's MidTown neighborhood looks prettier this week, now that 20-plus artists have finished adorning the sides of the district’s buildings during the "Cleveland Walls!" International Mural Program between Aug. 23 and 28.
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Events on the Cleveland calendar

1. Nada Surf / Pom Pom Squad; 2. Innovator's Monthly Meetup September 2021; 3. Young Professionals Week Employer, Education and Civic Engagement Fair; 4. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 5. Meatbodies / Zip-Tie Handcuffs / Oregon Space Trail of Doom;
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Cleveland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Cleveland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sunoco at 1712 E 55Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 3020 Carnegie Ave.
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

