News wrap: Top stories in Cleveland
FOX 8’s Amanda Berry recognized for work to help bring missing people home
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A beloved member of our FOX 8 family received a special honor on Thursday. Amanda Berry was recognized as part of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s annual award ceremony. She was awarded for “outstanding community partnership” for all of her work on FOX 8 to... Read more
Who are you to say that she wanted what she got?? you must be on the guy Castro side You see he killed himself in no time at all didn't last a year Who is a Guilty Now
5 likes 1 dislike
I have a tough time believing stories like she reports, after SHE couldn't escape HER captor after 10 years and DOZENS of opportunities to get away.
1 like 6 dislikes 2 replies
Lack of hospital beds in Ohio starting to hit closer to home
With COVID-19 continuing to surge in Ohio, a lack of hospital beds statewide is now being felt locally as one Cleveland hospital system says it’s seeing an increase in the number of requests for transfer and the distance from which those requests are coming from. Read more
The only time a 53% vax rate is going to help is to get that number up to 75% and higher to reach herd immunity. MetroHealth is turning patients away too and its bcuz of the unvaccinated taking up beds rather than take a vaccine! But yet Covid doesn't exist and drinking bleach or taking horse dewormers is the answer!! So sad that people with other health issues can't get treatment bcuz of selfishness!!
6 likes 3 dislikes 17 replies
seems to me it's gotten worse since ppl have taken the vax. good luck when you lose nurses over the jab. so tired of the fear tactics.
15 likes 3 dislikes 12 replies
Accelerate 2021 - Ananya Kalahasti & Aditya Kalahasti - Uke Can Do It, Cleveland!
Health & Well-Being presenter Uke Can Do It, Cleveland! plans to expand casual music education and create a community of music learners and enthusiasts throughout the city of Cleveland. Uke Can Do It, Cleveland! will buy gently used ukuleles from local residents to donate to Cleveland youth and offer ukulele lessons and workshops from local artists and music teachers. This project seeks to inspire students to pursue other musical endeavors outside of the workshops by sparking a strong love for learning and music, as well as create a community centered around a love of music and a shared musical education experience. Read more
Accelerate 2021 - Adam Smith - Grow Everlasting Roots
Health & Well-Being presenter Adams Orchards is designed to help alleviate food deserts, promote positive green space, and remove the scars of blight found throughout Greater Cleveland by installing community-based micro-orchards on vacant and abandoned land managed currently by the Cuyahoga County Land Board and associates. Unlike traditional gardens, these micro-orchards (100-feet by 60-feet) will be for the entire community to enjoy and harvest free of charge. Each orchard will be outlined in a white split rail fence and have a traditional rust-red barn style shack that will beautify the neighborhood in which they are seeded. Read more