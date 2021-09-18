CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

US border agents get help on custody work, return to field

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCPy7_0c0R7fvc00
Border Patrol Processing Bottleneck This May 4, 2021, photo provided by The U.S. Border Patrol shows U.S. Border Patrol Processing Coordinators assisting in the processing of underage migrant children at the entrance of the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. The Border Patrol says agents spend about 40% of their time on custody care and administrative tasks that are unrelated to border security, creating a staffing challenge. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP) (Uncredited)

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Dozens, even hundreds, of asylum-seeking migrants often wait hours to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents, but the thousands of Haitians gathered at a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio may be unprecedented and point to a glaring problem with the federal police agency's staffing.

Instead of conducting patrols and uncovering smuggling activity, its agents spend about 40% of their time caring for people already in custody and administrative tasks that are unrelated to border security.

The agency hopes to free up agents to go back into the field by hiring civilians for jobs like making sure microwaved burritos are served properly, checking holding cells and the time-consuming work of collecting information for immigration court papers.

The Border Patrol graduated its first class of “processing coordinators” in January, with the goal of eventually hiring 1,200. The position requires less training than for law enforcement officers and pays less. It is also seen as a recruiting tool for an agency that has struggled to find qualified applicants, particularly women.

While it’s early to know if the new employees will pan out as hoped, the hiring plan's initial reviews are generally favorable. Their skills will be in high demand as U.S. authorities respond to the Haitians who suddenly arrived in Del Rio and other large groups of new arrivals.

“This is a very, very good program. It is a very necessary program," said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union representing many of the nearly 20,000 agents. "It’s a program that will allow us to get more agents in the field.”

U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragan, a Los Angeles Democrat, told the members of the second graduating class in June that they were “pioneers.” She saw the need for their skills in April while visiting a holding facility in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings from Mexico to the U.S.

Unaccompanied children were held at the facility for days, unable to call their parents, Barragan said. “Agents were working around the clock to process the children quickly, but they needed help,” she told the graduating class.

The need is especially acute during periodic spikes at the U.S.-Mexico border, including ones seen in 2014, 2019 and again this year. The coordinator positions are for 13 months, renewable up to four years.

Most single adults are expelled without an opportunity to seek asylum under a pandemic-related authority designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Unaccompanied children and most families can seek humanitarian protection, giving them little incentive to elude capture because they will be released in the U.S. with notices to appear in court.

As a result, there are migrants who cross the border and wait - and wait - for agents to arrive, and who may require more care once they do. In August, families accounted for 41% of Border Patrol encounters, and unaccompanied children made up 9%.

Agents also complain they have less time to pursue migrants trying to avoid getting picked up.

A civilian coordinator assigned to a San Diego-area border station, Aide Franco Avalos, got a taste for the work in 2019, when she worked for the Transportation Security Administration at Palm Springs International Airport in California.

Franco Avalos volunteered for a temporary Border Patrol assignment in El Paso, Texas, and felt fulfilled caring for migrants. When she saw an opening in California that wouldn't require a family move, the Los Angeles native decided on a career change.

“I wasn’t sure what I was getting myself into at first because it’s a brand new position, but I knew that my assistance to the agents was greatly needed,” she said.

Avalos would like to become a Border Patrol agent, but at 42, she missed the maximum starting age of 39.

Annual pay for processing coordinators is between $35,265 and $51,103, well below what agents earn. The Biden administration's 2022 budget proposal says the position costs 18.5% less than an average agent.

The Border Patrol began to seriously consider creating the job in 2014. Discussions intensified when agents were again stretched by large numbers of asylum-seeking families and children in 2019, many from Central America.

“It becomes a bit repetitious and a bit frustrating that there’s no other option, right?” said Gloria Chavez, chief of the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, who was deeply involved in the effort. “Who else can we lean on to help us with this task? So that’s when the conversation started.”

The agency also hopes the new positions will recruit future agents, including more women, who make up only about 5% of agents, Chavez said.

“The processing coordinators are going to be working hand in hand with our agents at the central processing center, and they’re going to be learning a lot of different skills, building up their confidence for everyone, and then maybe they want to apply for those jobs,” she said.

Melanie Garcia, 24, left her job as a prison guard in a psychiatric unit in Lubbock, Texas, to work as a processing coordinator at a Border Patrol holding center in El Paso. She wanted to learn more about the agency and to be closer to family. She said the job was “a really good stepping stone” to becoming an agent.

___

Attanasio reported from El Paso, Texas.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Fleet of Prison Buses Is Being Deployed to Move Haitian Migrants

First it was Border Patrol agents mounted on horseback. Now it’s prison buses. The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has quietly dispatched “bus crews” from around the country to Del Rio, Texas, to help transport thousands of Haitian migrants who are camped underneath a bridge along the border, VICE News has learned, after speaking with multiple BOP employees who allege the agency has intentionally tried to avoid leaving a paper trail.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Mayorkas admits 30,000 Haitian migrants entered US as Del Rio camp is finally cleared: Homeland Security boss DOUBLES previous figure as he reveals 17,400 are applying to stay, 8,000 have been deported - but 2,600 are missing

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed on Friday that nearly 30,000 Haitian migrants have been encountered on the US-Mexico border as they try to enter the country. Additionally he noted that the camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, which serves the length of the border, has been...
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Find Migrants Using Storm Drain To Enter Texas Illegally

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a hotel used for human smuggling discovered migrants using a storm drain to illegally enter the United States. Sept. 20, 2021 – Migrants in crowded hotel room. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Control) On Sept. 17, RGV agents received information regarding a hotel in Edinburg used to harbor undocumented migrants. Upon arrival, agents observed two individuals enter the suspect room carrying several jugs of water and groceries. Their ongoing surveillance identified other factors indicating that the room was being used to harbor migrants. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Last migrants removed from camp under Texas bridge: US official

The last, mostly Haitian migrants who camped illegally under a Texas bridge, sparking a major border crisis for President Joe Biden's administration, have left or been removed, a top official said Friday. "As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants at the camp underneath the Del Rio bridge," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at the White House. Around 2,000 were flown to Haiti on 17 expulsion flights, Mayorkas said, while "others have been moved to processing facilities along the border." "Many of them will be returned to Haiti from there," he said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
WAVY News 10

Haiti native: Images of horseback Border Patrol agents’ treatment of Haitians ‘take us back to slavery’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned in protest following the deportation of thousands of Haitians at the southern border. Foote, who was appointed in July following the assassination of the Haitian president, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”
IMMIGRATION
cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol agents help process Haitian migrants from Del Rio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents were pictured supporting Haitian migrants who are in temporary custody and awaiting processing. El Paso's Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez posted photos on Twitter on Wednesday that show agents giving clothes, food and water to migrant children and adults. "We...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Mexican forces surround border migrant camp

A camp where more than 14,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller at dawn Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead .Both governments appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, even as the U.S. expulsion of Haitians to their troubled homeland caused blowback for the administration of President Joe Biden The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, submitted a letter of resignation protesting the “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What is happening to Haitian migrants at the US border and how you can help

Immigration advocacy groups and community organizations are speaking out and assisting thousands of Haitian migrants facing expulsion at the Texas-Mexico border in Del Rio. Since arriving last week, the Biden administration responded with plans to expel the migrants under Title 42, a Trump-era public health law. While the vast majority...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Central America#Border Town#Ap#U S Border Patrol#Haitians#Democrat#The Border Patrol
bigcountryhomepage.com

Act to honor Border Patrol agent killed in Tye passes US Senate committee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An act to honor a Border Patrol agent who was died after being hit by a car in Tye will head to the Senate floor for debate. The Donna M. Doss Memorial Act was passed by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Wednesday, and aims to rename the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings, Texas in her honor.
TYE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed

Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. Families milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-like carrizo...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Del Rio: Anger as border boss defends using ‘whips’ in round-up of Haitian migrants: ‘We were protecting horses’

The second-in-command at a union for US Border Patrol has tried to defend the use of horse reins around migrants in Del Rio, Texas, where tens of thousands have arrived from Haiti. Recent images from Del Rio have hown migrants fleeing Border Patrol agents on horseback who are wielding their reins like whips, with a Reuters witness catching an agent unfurl and swing one in front of migrants.Footage has also shown a Border Patrol agent appear to threaten migrants with a horse rein brandished like a whip, which has been condemned by both Biden administration figures and critics of...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
IMMIGRATION
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Harrowing photos at Texas border show desperate Haitian migrants crossing river with belongings

Photographs and videos of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have come to a small Texas border town of Del Rio, offer a glimpse into the chaos that has been unfolding at the US-Mexico border since last week.In the past week, US authorities have moved to expel nearly 12,000 asylum seekers from Haiti who were fleeing their home country to escape corruption, disaster and poverty.With their toddlers on their shoulder and home packed in a few bags, many were also forced to cross Mexico’s Rio Grande into the US following the devastating earthquake in August that killed over...
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy