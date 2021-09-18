Oakland news wrap: What’s trending
Meet the Oakland 9-year-old who went viral ballin' against Governor Gavin Newsom
When the governor passed Donorio the ball he was ready. What he didn't know, was the moment would go viral. Here's what he had to say about in our interview: Read more
this is my nephew and sister .... please chill w the weird comments. This kid is going to the NBA 1 day and he's real as can be ..... he's talented , skilled and dignified!
That kid is sharp and dressed to sKill 'em on the court. A proper round of applause to the shaker angle breaker 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👊💪👍😎
Modesto woman injured in fatal shooting while visiting Oakland
Zoa Martin was shot in the arm amid a triple shooting that left one man dead while she was visiting Oakland on August 29. Read more
this young mom was hurt and could have lost her life just wondering why she wanted a night of fun in Oakland she should be home with her young baby
lady injured in Oakland, some times is takes months for injuries to heal, I've had surgery on my shoulder, elbow and hand.. all of them took a minimum of 4 months to heal. Talk to your doctor in addition to going to therapy, there are supplements you can take that will help you. I know that taking D3, Calcium, and Vitamin C will help you injury heal faster - from experience. Also getting steroid injections or pills will help the injury heal faster. But I'm not a doctor, so please ask your doctor about what you can do to help your injury heal faster.
An Ode to Oakland
From our current historical vantage, it’s easy to imagine that the cities of the Bay Area have always looked and functioned more or less the same. Buildings, streets, freeways and transit lines can feel like a part of the natural landscape, almost topographical. Of course, deep down, we know that’s... Read more
Man severely beaten in Oakland attempted robbery dies from injuries
OAKLAND — A 45-year-old San Francisco man violently beaten during an attempted robbery in North Oakland last month has died from his injuries, authorities said. He was identified by police as Tawfik Mohsen. Police said Mohsen was confronted by more than one suspect at about 3 a.m. Aug. 28 outside... Read more