Oakland, CA

Oakland news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) The news in Oakland never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Oakland / abc7news.com

Meet the Oakland 9-year-old who went viral ballin' against Governor Gavin Newsom

Meet the Oakland 9-year-old who went viral ballin' against Governor Gavin Newsom

When the governor passed Donorio the ball he was ready. What he didn't know, was the moment would go viral. Here's what he had to say about in our interview: Read more

avatar

this is my nephew and sister .... please chill w the weird comments. This kid is going to the NBA 1 day and he's real as can be ..... he's talented , skilled and dignified!

3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

That kid is sharp and dressed to sKill 'em on the court. A proper round of applause to the shaker angle breaker 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👊💪👍😎

7 likes

Oakland / abc10.com

Modesto woman injured in fatal shooting while visiting Oakland

Modesto woman injured in fatal shooting while visiting Oakland

Zoa Martin was shot in the arm amid a triple shooting that left one man dead while she was visiting Oakland on August 29. Read more

avatar

this young mom was hurt and could have lost her life just wondering why she wanted a night of fun in Oakland she should be home with her young baby

avatar

lady injured in Oakland, some times is takes months for injuries to heal, I've had surgery on my shoulder, elbow and hand.. all of them took a minimum of 4 months to heal. Talk to your doctor in addition to going to therapy, there are supplements you can take that will help you. I know that taking D3, Calcium, and Vitamin C will help you injury heal faster - from experience. Also getting steroid injections or pills will help the injury heal faster. But I'm not a doctor, so please ask your doctor about what you can do to help your injury heal faster.

Oakland / sfweekly.com

An Ode to Oakland

An Ode to Oakland

From our current historical vantage, it’s easy to imagine that the cities of the Bay Area have always looked and functioned more or less the same. Buildings, streets, freeways and transit lines can feel like a part of the natural landscape, almost topographical. Of course, deep down, we know that’s... Read more

Oakland / eastbaytimes.com

Man severely beaten in Oakland attempted robbery dies from injuries

Man severely beaten in Oakland attempted robbery dies from injuries

OAKLAND — A 45-year-old San Francisco man violently beaten during an attempted robbery in North Oakland last month has died from his injuries, authorities said. He was identified by police as Tawfik Mohsen. Police said Mohsen was confronted by more than one suspect at about 3 a.m. Aug. 28 outside... Read more

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

