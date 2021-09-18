What's up: Leading stories in Lincoln
(LINCOLN, NE) The news in Lincoln never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
POW/MIA flags to fly permanently in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order declaring that the POW/MIA flag must be displayed at all State Building Division (SBD) managed properties that display the flag of the United States of America. “During my administration, the State of Nebraska has worked to become the most veteran- and... Read more
How about we invest in the Department of Veteran Affairs instead of putting up a flag? Just a thought
Bryan Health at full capacity, advising new treatment for high risk COVID-19 cases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Serious news from Bryan Health on Thursday. They say they’re at the breaking point, full of patients at their hospitals. From transferring patients to advising you to get your COVID 19 and Flu shots, Bryan Health officials says they are at full capacity. “At Brian, we... Read more
I want to know why we dont hear about St. E's being at full capacity and people dying from COVID at St. E's....
3 likes 3 replies
the reason people get sicker in the winter is because of lack of sunshine. that's why you need to take vitamin D3. 4000 mg
1 like 1 dislike 3 replies
Real Talk about Apples Video
Check out our apple video! It includes info on nutrition, selection and harvesting apples plus a recipe demonstration for making Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Apples. Read more
YMCA Youth Sports | Fall 2021 Volleyball
Check out what you need to know about being a YMCA of Lincoln Youth Sports Volleyball coach! Read more