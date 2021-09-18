CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

What's up: Leading stories in Lincoln

 6 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) The news in Lincoln never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Nebraska / northplattepost.com

POW/MIA flags to fly permanently in Nebraska

POW/MIA flags to fly permanently in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order declaring that the POW/MIA flag must be displayed at all State Building Division (SBD) managed properties that display the flag of the United States of America. "During my administration, the State of Nebraska has worked to become the most veteran- and...

How about we invest in the Department of Veteran Affairs instead of putting up a flag? Just a thought

Lincoln / klkntv.com

Bryan Health at full capacity, advising new treatment for high risk COVID-19 cases

Bryan Health at full capacity, advising new treatment for high risk COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Serious news from Bryan Health on Thursday. They say they're at the breaking point, full of patients at their hospitals. From transferring patients to advising you to get your COVID 19 and Flu shots, Bryan Health officials says they are at full capacity. "At Brian, we...

I want to know why we dont hear about St. E's being at full capacity and people dying from COVID at St. E's....

3 likes 3 replies

avatar

the reason people get sicker in the winter is because of lack of sunshine. that's why you need to take vitamin D3. 4000 mg

1 like 1 dislike 3 replies

Lincoln / unl.edu

Real Talk about Apples Video

Real Talk about Apples Video

Check out our apple video! It includes info on nutrition, selection and harvesting apples plus a recipe demonstration for making Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Apples.

Lincoln / youtube.com

YMCA Youth Sports | Fall 2021 Volleyball

YMCA Youth Sports | Fall 2021 Volleyball

Check out what you need to know about being a YMCA of Lincoln Youth Sports Volleyball coach!

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

