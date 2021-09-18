CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Trending news headlines in San Jose

 6 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) What's going on in San Jose? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

California / abc7news.com

Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.

Dozens of members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang have been arrested. Officials say the gang's leaders were overseeing a massive network of drug trafficking and violent crimes across California. Read more

Comments
avatar

Don’t worry, newsom will let them out as a big thank you for voting NO on his recall 👍

avatar

But Pelosi assured Americans that these gang members are exemplary law abiding citizens and that no one in America is in danger of being killed by the illegals they forced unto us.

San Jose / cbslocal.com

UPDATE: 3 Charged In Hate Crime Spree Targeting Asian Women Across Bay Area

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been charged in a hate crime spree involving dozens of purse snatches and robberies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area targeting Asian women, authorities announced Friday. San Jose police said 23-year-old Derje Blanks, 24-year-old Anthony Robinson, and 27-year-old Cameron Moody were arrested following a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said evidence has revealed that the defendants targeted the victims because they assumed the women – who were almost all of Asian descent – carried cash. There are numerous incidents where victims were pulled or wrestled to the ground during the... Read more

Comments
avatar

imagine that. The funny thing is the article says three people charged with a hate crime against not three African Americans. if they were white they would have said three white supremacist charged with a hate crime against the nation. I'm only saying this to point out that the news media promotes racism. but it's kind of funny that the true colors are coming out excuse the term. The true racists are being exposed in this country as we speak

avatar

anyone who would punch or attack an elderly woman of any race has lost all right to any consideration.

San Jose / newpaper24.com

Ex-employee says firm misplaced hundreds of thousands – NEWPAPER24

SAN JOSE, Calif. — In public, Elizabeth Holmes was dubbed the subsequent Steve Jobs on the duvet of Inc. journal in 2015, however in personal the blood-testing firm she based, Theranos, was hemorrhaging a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. On Tuesday, the federal government’s first witness at... Read more

San Jose / youtube.com

State Legislators Call for Reform in Wake of Expensive Recall Election

Justin Andrews report on push to reform political process after expensive attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (9-15-2021) Read more

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

