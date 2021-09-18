Trending news headlines in San Jose
(SAN JOSE, CA) What’s going on in San Jose? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.
Dozens of members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang have been arrested. Officials say the gang's leaders were overseeing a massive network of drug trafficking and violent crimes across California. Read more
UPDATE: 3 Charged In Hate Crime Spree Targeting Asian Women Across Bay Area
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been charged in a hate crime spree involving dozens of purse snatches and robberies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area targeting Asian women, authorities announced Friday. San Jose police said 23-year-old Derje Blanks, 24-year-old Anthony Robinson, and 27-year-old Cameron Moody were arrested following a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said evidence has revealed that the defendants targeted the victims because they assumed the women – who were almost all of Asian descent – carried cash. There are numerous incidents where victims were pulled or wrestled to the ground during the... Read more
Ex-employee says firm misplaced hundreds of thousands – NEWPAPER24
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In public, Elizabeth Holmes was dubbed the subsequent Steve Jobs on the duvet of Inc. journal in 2015, however in personal the blood-testing firm she based, Theranos, was hemorrhaging a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. On Tuesday, the federal government’s first witness at... Read more
State Legislators Call for Reform in Wake of Expensive Recall Election
Justin Andrews report on push to reform political process after expensive attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (9-15-2021) Read more