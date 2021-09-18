Top stories trending in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Health care workers, firefighters file lawsuits to overturn Oregon vaccine mandate More than two dozen health care workers and firefighters throughout Oregon have filed a pair of new lawsuits this week seeking to overturn Gov. Kate Brown's vaccine mandate. The two lawsuits filed in Yamhill and Klamath counties join a chorus of legal action brought by first-responders and health care workers after Brown issued the orders back in August that all health care workers and state executive branch employees — including public safety officers — must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, which came on Aug. 23.

COVID outbreak temporarily closes two Pacific Northwest schools A COVID outbreak of four cases resulting in quarantine measures affecting hundreds has closed a high school just outside of Portland, Oregon. Reynolds High School closed on Sept. 16, and will proceed with remote learning until Sept. 27. "Community spread of the COVID-19 virus continues and while the number of...

More than 200 Portland students, staff in quarantine after COVID-19 exposures Portland Public Schools says 42 students are currently isolated because of a positive or presumptive case of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 187 students and 22 staff who are currently quarantined because of a COVID-19 exposure. Of those in quarantine, 123 student exposures happened off-site, not at school. PPS data on...

