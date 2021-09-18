Top stories trending in Portland
Health care workers, firefighters file lawsuits to overturn Oregon vaccine mandate
More than two dozen health care workers and firefighters throughout Oregon have filed a pair of new lawsuits this week seeking to overturn Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate. The two lawsuits filed in Yamhill and Klamath counties join a chorus of legal action brought by first-responders and health care workers after Brown issued the orders back in August that all health care workers and state executive branch employees — including public safety officers — must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, which came on Aug. 23. Read more
The sad reality is that the likelihood that these people will prevail is so slim. In Jacobson v. Mass the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the states power to mandate vaccines. Our current U.S. Supreme Court has already alluded that they will uphold that precedent and indicated that they will not hear any state vaccine mandate issues but refusing to hear the recent case involving university students. The U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled on federal government’s powers for vaccine mandates so hopefully that totalitarian agenda will be stopped. The Oregon Supreme Court justices were all appointed by liberals and they just rubber stamp whatever radical liberal policy the OR governor is inflicting upon Oregonians.
mark my words state of Oregon if you don't think that your police fire Health Care EMS State and County workers along with many others are not planning a walk out on October 16th over these mandates we will and what's going to happen is it going to Cripple the services provided to all your communities along with rendering your communities without police officers. This is what the only thing we can do as Americans to stand up to the domestic terrorism and the violation of the basic human rights and the rights as American citizens. I for one will not take the vaccine I will pick up my gun and go to war with the Democratic party before I ever stick that shot in my arm let the bodies hit the floor
COVID outbreak temporarily closes two Pacific Northwest schools
A COVID outbreak of four cases resulting in quarantine measures affecting hundreds has closed a high school just outside of Portland, Oregon. Reynolds High School closed on Sept. 16, and will proceed with remote learning until Sept. 27. “Community spread of the COVID-19 virus continues and while the number of... Read more
Teachers and kids have the vaccine but it’s still spreading what does that say and how many times can you get the virus if you’re unvaccinated
Not all students are vaccinated. Many parents are opposed to vaccines. And as for the vaccinated that get the virus, they have a mild case or are asymptomatic. They have to quarantine the whole school because they don't know who hasn't been vaxed. The children and staff who haven't are vulnerable to serious sickness.
More than 200 Portland students, staff in quarantine after COVID-19 exposures
Portland Public Schools says 42 students are currently isolated because of a positive or presumptive case of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 187 students and 22 staff who are currently quarantined because of a COVID-19 exposure. Of those in quarantine, 123 student exposures happened off-site, not at school. PPS data on... Read more
KGW Top Stories: noon 9-15-21
