Walnut Creek, CA

What's up: Top news in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 6 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Walnut Creek area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Walnut Creek area, click here.

Vacaville / thereporter.com

Kaiser Permanente recognized for stroke and cardiac care

Kaiser Permanente recognized for stroke and cardiac care

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are being recognized by the American Heart Association for delivering high-quality, exceptional care to stroke and heart failure patients. Vacaville and Vallejo Medical Centers are among the 20 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals that received the Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement... Read more

Walnut Creek / kkdv.com

Join Live! From the Library for Broadway’s Golden Age

Join Live! From the Library for Broadway’s Golden Age

The Walnut Creek Library Foundation’s Live! From the Library series will host professional actor, writer, and director Rob Seitelman as he presents “Broadway’s Golden Age: The Making of an American Art Form, 1921–1964.” From Showboat to Fiddler on the Roof, Seitelman will take us from the birth of the American musical through the major works that established the genre and a lively discussion on what makes the musical a quintessentially American art form. Free and open to the public, this virtual event will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 7-8:30 PM. Reservations can be made online at www.wclibrary.org/live or by phone at 925.935.5395. Read more

Walnut Creek / youtube.com

Walnut Creek / youtube.com

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Check out these homes for sale in Walnut Creek now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Anita Cox - Agt: 925-8768422 - Desirable Rossmoor Parkway E-1 Lagoon neighborhood.Tastefully updated, total kitchen remodel, updated baths, open concept living&dining room,high slanted ceiling
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Contra Costa Today

