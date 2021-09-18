Top Manhattan news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MANHATTAN, NY) Here are today’s top stories from the Manhattan area.

Here are today's top stories from the Manhattan area.

New York / cbslocal.com

Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs 'Less Is More Act,' Calls N.Y.'s Incarceration Rate 'A Point Of Shame'

Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs ‘Less Is More Act,’ Calls N.Y.’s Incarceration Rate ‘A Point Of Shame’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul acted to immediately free several hundred parolees from Rikers Island and made arrangements to move several hundred more from the notorious jail complex to state lockups to ease the unsafe conditions at the troubled facility. But the correction officers union is questioning the effectiveness of the actions in ending the crisis. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, unlike her predecessor, Hochul was careful not to attack Mayor Bill de Blasio, who bears the ultimate responsibility for fixing Rikers. But as she signed the Less Is More Act into law Friday, she made it clear she was... Read more

People of the city of New York need ....more thugs on the street.yes perfect solution to the problem!!! stricter laws slow crime !!!! it is proven

153 likes 3 dislikes 28 replies

Hmm...I guess it's time for me to purchase a bulletproof vest, pepper spray, knife, and gun to defend myself from the increasing number of shady characters that stroll the dangerous streets of NYC. lol

126 likes 3 dislikes 38 replies

New York / nbcnewyork.com

Carmine's Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists for Vaccination Proof to Dine Inside

Carmine's Hostess Attacked After Asking Tourists for Vaccination Proof to Dine Inside

A hostess at a well-known New York City restaurant was attacked just for asking to see a group's proof of COVID vaccination, a requirement to dine inside in the city. Exclusive cellphone video obtained by NBC New York shows the Thursday evening attack outside Carmine's Restaurant on the Upper West Side. Around 5 p.m., tempers flared and the hostess stand is nearly tipped over in the mayhem, with a waiter at one point helping carry someone away from the scene. Read more

People are animals! Some people can’t behave like normal! If your not vaccinated in NYC you can’t eat inside a restaurant , that’s the rules!

32 likes 5 dislikes 50 replies

I’m from Texas, and I don’t condone this type of behavior. Regardless if it upset them, most of us Texans have actual manners to pair with our dislike of something. It’s this exact type of thing that gives Texans an unfavorable stereotype. Apologies for how these people treated this situation.

30 likes 2 dislikes 10 replies

New York / qns.com

Coalition rallies to make Excluded Workers Fund Program more accessible

Coalition rallies to make Excluded Workers Fund Program more accessible

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. Make the Road New York (MRNY) and other activists from across the state rallied outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office last week to bring awareness to the shortcomings of the Excluded Workers Fund Program (EWF) that allocated $2.1 billion for people left out of previous relief programs. Read more

Manhattan / nypost.com

ABC News staffer says network retaliated after she filed sexual assault lawsuit

ABC News staffer says network retaliated after she filed sexual assault lawsuit

An ABC News staffer is claiming that the network retaliated against her after she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her then-boss, Michael Corn, who was the top producer of the network’s marquee show, “Good Morning America.”. Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on the show, sued Corn, who allegedly sexually assaulted... Read more

