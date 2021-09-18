CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

News wrap: Top stories in Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 6 days ago

(BRONX, NY) What’s going on in Bronx? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bronx / nypost.com

Man pistol-whips woman during heated NYC fight

Man pistol-whips woman during heated NYC fight

A man pistol-whipped a woman in the Bronx on Thursday, causing the gun to fire during the attack and a bullet to strike a nearby car, police said. The duo were involved in a verbal dispute before the fight turned physical near Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk in Norwood just before noon, cops said. Read more

Comments
avatar

I remember telling some young women years ago that the same gun your man carries illegally is the same gun he'll pullout on you.

28 likes 1 reply

avatar

BLM their the ones decieving the public and claiming racism while their killing each other and innocent people

4 likes 3 dislikes 4 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bronx / nydailynews.com

Bronx man shot after answering knock at the door

Bronx man shot after answering knock at the door

A 43-year-old Bronx man was shot and wounded when he answered a knock on his door early on Saturday, police said. The victim was inside his E. 228th St. apartment near White Plains Road in Wakefield about 5:15 a.m. when there was a knock on the door, cops said. When he opened the door, a man at his doorstep opened fire, hitting him in the arm. The gunman ran off, and no arrests have been made. ... Read more

Comments
avatar

I lived in that neighborhood, it was so nice then the built The Edenwald Projects, we got out 38 years ago,I feel sorry for the good people there,and the police of the 47th Precinct.

2 replies

avatar

he not only knows who , but he also knows why... he boynked someone's else's wife!

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bronx / patriotdailypress.com

VIDEO: Black Lives Matter protesters call NYPD cop the N-word — and the officer has to be restrained by his colleagues

VIDEO: Black Lives Matter protesters call NYPD cop the N-word — and the officer has to be restrained by his colleagues

While openly socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was. attracting negative attention for her “Tax the Rich” gown inside the Met Gala earlier this week, Black Lives Matter protesters drew some attention of their own as they demonstrated against police outside the lavish New York City event, Fox News reported. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bronx / youtube.com

Bronx Walk NYC 4K Exploring Edward L Grant Hwy to University Ave & Reservoir Ave, Sept 2021

Bronx Walk NYC 4K Exploring Edward L Grant Hwy to University Ave & Reservoir Ave, Sept 2021

Welcome! On this walk I started exploring from Edward L. Grant Highway t-section on Jerome Ave. A few years ago, this part of Edward L. Grant Highway was the beginning of University Avenue leading up to the overpass toward the University Heights neighborhood. My intent was to explore the whole of University Avenue, but I could not because now the avenue goes beyond the original area that I used to know. Therefore, what I did was explore from Edward L. Grant Highway to the end of University Avenue on Reservoir Avenue by Lehman College. Anyway, it was a breezy sunny day which worked out great for a long walk. I do hope that you enjoy this video walk as I did. Please subscribe, if you are new to my channel. And do not forget to like and comment, it helps with my video production. Thanks. TEchi World Walk. University Heights is a neighborhood of the West Bronx in New York City. Its boundaries, starting from the north and moving clockwise, are: West Fordham Road to the north, Jerome Avenue to the east, West Burnside Avenue to the south and the Harlem River to the west. University Avenue is the primary thoroughfare in University Heights. The neighborhood is mostly part of Bronx Community Board 5, with a small portion in Community Board 7. Its ZIP Codes include 10453 and 10468. The nearest subway is the IRT Jerome Avenue Line (4 train), operating along Jerome Avenue. The area is patrolled by the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct. NYCHA property in the area is patrolled by P.S.A. 7 at 737 Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_Heights,_Bronx Timestamp: 00:00 Intro 00:43 Edward L. Grant Hwy & Jerome Ave t-section 01:13 Edward L. Grant Hwy 04:22 W. 169 Street & Edward L. Grant Hwy t-section 04:40 Edward L. Grant Hwy 06:19 W. 170 Street & Edward L. Grant intersection 06:35 Edward L. Grant Hwy 07:04 Shakespeare Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 07:24 Edward L. Grant Hwy 08:10 Nelson Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 08:28 Edward L. Grant Hwy 09:18 Plimpton Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 10:25 Edward L. Grant Hwy 11:47 University Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy t-section 12:01 University Ave/University Heights Neighborhood 14:52 W. 174 Street & University Ave t-section 15:54 University Ave/University Heights 18:37 University Ave & Brandt Pl t-section 19:34 University Ave/University Heights 29:07 Burnside Ave & University Ave intersection 29:22 University Ave/University Heights 31:02 W. 179 Street & University Ave intersection 31:15 University Ave 32:20 W. 180 Street & University Ave t-section 32:33 Bronx Community College/University Ave 34:59 University Ave & Hall of Fame Terrace t-section 35:22 University Ave 44:08 W. Fordham Road & University Ave intersection 45:22 University Ave 48:40 W. 190 Street & University Ave intersection 49:11 University Ave 53:06 W. Kingsbridge Road & University Ave intersection 53:29 University Ave 56:06 W. 195 Street & University Ave intersection 56:40 University Ave 58:04 Strong Street & University Ave t-section 58:19 University Ave 59:00 W. 197 Street & University Ave intersection 59:15 University Ave Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bronx Beacon

Coming soon: Bronx events

1. Mood Board Buffet: VISION BOARD EDITION; 2. BETHEL HAMLIRI CHARITY GALA; 3. Brotherhood fitness bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm; 4. RUN + BBQ AFTER!!!; 5. FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza;
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

These condos are for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Bronx or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these Bronx homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 1 Bedroom coop on the first floor in a well-maintained building. The maintenance includes Electricity, heat, hot and cold water, and gas.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

The lineup: Sports news in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Bronx sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Local price review shows diesel prices around Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.01 if you’re buying diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bronx area went to Sunoco at 327 Yonkers Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, the survey found:
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Bronx Beacon

Top homes for sale in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Right in the heart of downtown Hoboken, enjoy a lifestyle just steps away from parks, dining, entertainment, and nightlife. This beautiful home invites you
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Your Bronx lifestyle news

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Bronx area, click here.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bronx area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Only the best will do! Beautifully remodeled one-bedroom coop apartment with stunning contemporary design and fixtures. Truly, move right in! Gorgeous
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

1. FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza; 2. Free! - Raya and the Last Dragon & Hair Love | BTM Films on the Rooftop; 3. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.; 4. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 5. Yankees vs. Orioles;
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THE LOCATION YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! STEP FOOT INTO THIS IMPECCABLE CENTER HALL COLONIAL FEATURING LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SUN DRENCHED FAMILY
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Old farm house built in the 1940's with lots of southern charm and history. A great property to rehab, and create your very own
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
943
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy