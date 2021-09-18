News wrap: Top stories in Bronx
(BRONX, NY) What’s going on in Bronx? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Man pistol-whips woman during heated NYC fight
A man pistol-whipped a woman in the Bronx on Thursday, causing the gun to fire during the attack and a bullet to strike a nearby car, police said. The duo were involved in a verbal dispute before the fight turned physical near Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk in Norwood just before noon, cops said. Read more
I remember telling some young women years ago that the same gun your man carries illegally is the same gun he'll pullout on you.
BLM their the ones decieving the public and claiming racism while their killing each other and innocent people
Bronx man shot after answering knock at the door
A 43-year-old Bronx man was shot and wounded when he answered a knock on his door early on Saturday, police said. The victim was inside his E. 228th St. apartment near White Plains Road in Wakefield about 5:15 a.m. when there was a knock on the door, cops said. When he opened the door, a man at his doorstep opened fire, hitting him in the arm. The gunman ran off, and no arrests have been made. ... Read more
I lived in that neighborhood, it was so nice then the built The Edenwald Projects, we got out 38 years ago,I feel sorry for the good people there,and the police of the 47th Precinct.
he not only knows who , but he also knows why... he boynked someone's else's wife!
VIDEO: Black Lives Matter protesters call NYPD cop the N-word — and the officer has to be restrained by his colleagues
While openly socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was. attracting negative attention for her “Tax the Rich” gown inside the Met Gala earlier this week, Black Lives Matter protesters drew some attention of their own as they demonstrated against police outside the lavish New York City event, Fox News reported. Read more
Bronx Walk NYC 4K Exploring Edward L Grant Hwy to University Ave & Reservoir Ave, Sept 2021
Welcome! On this walk I started exploring from Edward L. Grant Highway t-section on Jerome Ave. A few years ago, this part of Edward L. Grant Highway was the beginning of University Avenue leading up to the overpass toward the University Heights neighborhood. My intent was to explore the whole of University Avenue, but I could not because now the avenue goes beyond the original area that I used to know. Therefore, what I did was explore from Edward L. Grant Highway to the end of University Avenue on Reservoir Avenue by Lehman College. Anyway, it was a breezy sunny day which worked out great for a long walk. I do hope that you enjoy this video walk as I did. Please subscribe, if you are new to my channel. And do not forget to like and comment, it helps with my video production. Thanks. TEchi World Walk. University Heights is a neighborhood of the West Bronx in New York City. Its boundaries, starting from the north and moving clockwise, are: West Fordham Road to the north, Jerome Avenue to the east, West Burnside Avenue to the south and the Harlem River to the west. University Avenue is the primary thoroughfare in University Heights. The neighborhood is mostly part of Bronx Community Board 5, with a small portion in Community Board 7. Its ZIP Codes include 10453 and 10468. The nearest subway is the IRT Jerome Avenue Line (4 train), operating along Jerome Avenue. The area is patrolled by the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct. NYCHA property in the area is patrolled by P.S.A. 7 at 737 Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_Heights,_Bronx Timestamp: 00:00 Intro 00:43 Edward L. Grant Hwy & Jerome Ave t-section 01:13 Edward L. Grant Hwy 04:22 W. 169 Street & Edward L. Grant Hwy t-section 04:40 Edward L. Grant Hwy 06:19 W. 170 Street & Edward L. Grant intersection 06:35 Edward L. Grant Hwy 07:04 Shakespeare Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 07:24 Edward L. Grant Hwy 08:10 Nelson Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 08:28 Edward L. Grant Hwy 09:18 Plimpton Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 10:25 Edward L. Grant Hwy 11:47 University Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy t-section 12:01 University Ave/University Heights Neighborhood 14:52 W. 174 Street & University Ave t-section 15:54 University Ave/University Heights 18:37 University Ave & Brandt Pl t-section 19:34 University Ave/University Heights 29:07 Burnside Ave & University Ave intersection 29:22 University Ave/University Heights 31:02 W. 179 Street & University Ave intersection 31:15 University Ave 32:20 W. 180 Street & University Ave t-section 32:33 Bronx Community College/University Ave 34:59 University Ave & Hall of Fame Terrace t-section 35:22 University Ave 44:08 W. Fordham Road & University Ave intersection 45:22 University Ave 48:40 W. 190 Street & University Ave intersection 49:11 University Ave 53:06 W. Kingsbridge Road & University Ave intersection 53:29 University Ave 56:06 W. 195 Street & University Ave intersection 56:40 University Ave 58:04 Strong Street & University Ave t-section 58:19 University Ave 59:00 W. 197 Street & University Ave intersection 59:15 University Ave Read more