News wrap: Top stories in Bronx

Bronx Walk NYC 4K Exploring Edward L Grant Hwy to University Ave & Reservoir Ave, Sept 2021

University Heights is a neighborhood of the West Bronx in New York City. Its boundaries, starting from the north and moving clockwise, are: West Fordham Road to the north, Jerome Avenue to the east, West Burnside Avenue to the south and the Harlem River to the west. University Avenue is the primary thoroughfare in University Heights. The neighborhood is mostly part of Bronx Community Board 5, with a small portion in Community Board 7. Its ZIP Codes include 10453 and 10468. The nearest subway is the IRT Jerome Avenue Line (4 train), operating along Jerome Avenue. The area is patrolled by the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct. NYCHA property in the area is patrolled by P.S.A. 7 at 737 Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_Heights,_Bronx Timestamp: 00:00 Intro 00:43 Edward L. Grant Hwy & Jerome Ave t-section 01:13 Edward L. Grant Hwy 04:22 W. 169 Street & Edward L. Grant Hwy t-section 04:40 Edward L. Grant Hwy 06:19 W. 170 Street & Edward L. Grant intersection 06:35 Edward L. Grant Hwy 07:04 Shakespeare Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 07:24 Edward L. Grant Hwy 08:10 Nelson Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 08:28 Edward L. Grant Hwy 09:18 Plimpton Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy intersection 10:25 Edward L. Grant Hwy 11:47 University Ave & Edward L. Grant Hwy t-section 12:01 University Ave/University Heights Neighborhood 14:52 W. 174 Street & University Ave t-section 15:54 University Ave/University Heights 18:37 University Ave & Brandt Pl t-section 19:34 University Ave/University Heights 29:07 Burnside Ave & University Ave intersection 29:22 University Ave/University Heights 31:02 W. 179 Street & University Ave intersection 31:15 University Ave 32:20 W. 180 Street & University Ave t-section 32:33 Bronx Community College/University Ave 34:59 University Ave & Hall of Fame Terrace t-section 35:22 University Ave 44:08 W. Fordham Road & University Ave intersection 45:22 University Ave 48:40 W. 190 Street & University Ave intersection 49:11 University Ave 53:06 W. Kingsbridge Road & University Ave intersection 53:29 University Ave 56:06 W. 195 Street & University Ave intersection 56:40 University Ave 58:04 Strong Street & University Ave t-section 58:19 University Ave 59:00 W. 197 Street & University Ave intersection 59:15 University Ave