Brooklyn, NY

News wrap: Headlines in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
 6 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Brooklyn.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.

Brooklyn / abc7ny.com

An arrest has been made after a woman was kicked down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station. Read more

Glad they caught him because that was wrong. He wouldn't want no one do that to his sister, Mom, Grandmother or any female in his family

He will meet his karma in due time.. and it will be tenfold.. Don't pray for his punishment, for it already is promised. Pray instead for the victim to heal physically and emotionally🙏💛⚘‼️

Brooklyn / wabcradio.com

BROOKLYN, NY – Video of a man being denied service with two small children in a New York City restaurant over not providing his covid-19 vaccine card is now going viral. The video was posted on the Instagram page, @savingsovereignty. The man in the video goes by goes by Ray Valez. The incident allegedly happened on Tuesday at Juliana’s Pizza in Brooklyn. In the video, you can hear Valez saying that he is being discriminated against and refuses to leave after the worker there refuses him service for not showing his proof of vaccination card. Read more

If they don’t want you there because you’re not vaccinated, leave and go home and order Domino’s or Papa Johns or someone else who would deliver. Children don’t care anyway as long as they get the pizza. You want to stay there to eat their pizza, never knowing what they can do to it, and your children will be eating that. You have small children there, and the words that is coming out of your mouth, is not a good look on you. You are not showing them the right, way handle situations like that.

Over 30 days ago we knew you would have to bring your vax card in order to dine in all nyc restaurants For OVER 30 DAYS !!!! If your not vaccinated order your food to go plain and simple. Why is this even a big deal and why make a spectacle out of yourself in front of your children? I feel embarrassed for them be respectful and follow the rules of the restaurants

New York / youtube.com

NYC Subway: R62A (6) Train Full Ride: Brooklyn Bridge - Parkchester Welcome to the busiest NYC Subway line, the 6 train! We embark on a full ride journey from Brooklyn Bridge - City Hall in Manhattan to Parkchester - E 177 St in the Bronx. Timepoints for all stops made will be listed below. Brooklyn Bridge - City Hall - 0:00 Canal St - 1:04 Spring St - 2:22 Bleecker St - 3:25 Astor Place - 4:52 14 St - Union Square - 6:06 23 St - 8:19 28 St - 9:27 33 St - 10:32 Grand Central - 42 St - 12:42 51 St - 15:12 59 St - 16:46 68 St - Hunter College - 18:27 77 St - 19:56 86 St - 21:32 96 St - 23:10 103 St - 24:34 110 St - 25:52 116 St - 27:01 125 St - 28:48 3 Ave - 138 St - 31:43 Brook Ave - 33:20 Cypress Ave - 34:30 E. 143 St / St. Mary's - 36:23 E. 149 St - 37:36 Longwood Ave - 40:08 Hunts Point Ave - 42:09 Whitlock Ave - 43:53 Elder Ave - 45:28 Morrison Ave / Soundview - 46:32 St. Lawrence Ave - 47:53 Parkchester / E. 177 St - 50:10 Being one of the most busiest subway lines, the 6 spans the entire East Side of Manhattan as well as The Bronx. Combined with the 4 and 5, the IRT Lexington Ave Line used to serve over 1.5 million riders daily! This video comes as my 6 year channel anniversary! We've come so long and accomplished so much, and it's only going be a better journey going forward! Thanks and love you all! :) Taken 9/13/2021 Read more

New York / qns.com

Coalition rallies to make Excluded Workers Fund Program more accessible

Coalition rallies to make Excluded Workers Fund Program more accessible

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. Make the Road New York (MRNY) and other activists from across the state rallied outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office last week to bring awareness to the shortcomings of the Excluded Workers Fund Program (EWF) that allocated $2.1 billion for people left out of previous relief programs. Read more

