News wrap: Headlines in Brooklyn

NYC Subway: R62A (6) Train Full Ride: Brooklyn Bridge - Parkchester

NYC Subway: R62A (6) Train Full Ride: Brooklyn Bridge - Parkchester Welcome to the busiest NYC Subway line, the 6 train! We embark on a full ride journey from Brooklyn Bridge - City Hall in Manhattan to Parkchester - E 177 St in the Bronx. Timepoints for all stops made will be listed below. Brooklyn Bridge - City Hall - 0:00 Canal St - 1:04 Spring St - 2:22 Bleecker St - 3:25 Astor Place - 4:52 14 St - Union Square - 6:06 23 St - 8:19 28 St - 9:27 33 St - 10:32 Grand Central - 42 St - 12:42 51 St - 15:12 59 St - 16:46 68 St - Hunter College - 18:27 77 St - 19:56 86 St - 21:32 96 St - 23:10 103 St - 24:34 110 St - 25:52 116 St - 27:01 125 St - 28:48 3 Ave - 138 St - 31:43 Brook Ave - 33:20 Cypress Ave - 34:30 E. 143 St / St. Mary's - 36:23 E. 149 St - 37:36 Longwood Ave - 40:08 Hunts Point Ave - 42:09 Whitlock Ave - 43:53 Elder Ave - 45:28 Morrison Ave / Soundview - 46:32 St. Lawrence Ave - 47:53 Parkchester / E. 177 St - 50:10 Being one of the most busiest subway lines, the 6 spans the entire East Side of Manhattan as well as The Bronx. Combined with the 4 and 5, the IRT Lexington Ave Line used to serve over 1.5 million riders daily! This video comes as my 6 year channel anniversary! We've come so long and accomplished so much, and it's only going be a better journey going forward! Thanks and love you all! :) Taken 9/13/2021