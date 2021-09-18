Trending news headlines in Philadelphia
Philadelphia paying $2M to woman pulled from car by police during protest
The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $2 million to a mother who was pulled from her SUV and beaten by cops during an anti-police brutality protest. City officials said Monday they reached an agreement with attorneys for Rickia Young, a 29-year-old North Philadelphia health care aide who was yanked out of her SUV along with her 2-year-old son and a friend’s teenage son, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Read more
Pennsylvania man returns 108-year-old beer bottles for 'deposit' from brewery
The story of bottle recycling in the United States revolves around the cost and capacity of manufacturing, the evolution of containers and the country's fitful efforts to organize consumption patterns in ways that reduce environmental harm. The lobbying clout of beverage producers protecting their bottom line can't be ignored, either. Read more
How Philadelphia Artists Are Celebrating The City's Black Music Legacy
From John Coltrane to Tierra Whack, Philadelphia has historically been home to generations of forward-thinking, boundlessly creative Black artists. This year, the Black Music City program celebrated that legacy with a series of projects ranging from community concerts to unique compositions and more. A collaboration between public radio stations WRTI... Read more