Philadelphia, PA

Trending news headlines in Philadelphia

Philly Report
Philly Report
 6 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Philadelphia.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.

Philadelphia / foxnews.com

Philadelphia paying $2M to woman pulled from car by police during protest

The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay $2 million to a mother who was pulled from her SUV and beaten by cops during an anti-police brutality protest. City officials said Monday they reached an agreement with attorneys for Rickia Young, a 29-year-old North Philadelphia health care aide who was yanked out of her SUV along with her 2-year-old son and a friend’s teenage son, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

Shouldn't be paid a penny !! these False Allegations on Our Law Enforcement Officers is getting pathetic ! Officers were doing Their JOB ! #backtheblue.#backthebadge.#blueluvesmatters

9 likes 4 dislikes 12 replies

avatar

Make her pay back all those food stamps, welfare and Medicaid she's been sucking up for years!!

4 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

Pennsylvania / phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania man returns 108-year-old beer bottles for 'deposit' from brewery

The story of bottle recycling in the United States revolves around the cost and capacity of manufacturing, the evolution of containers and the country's fitful efforts to organize consumption patterns in ways that reduce environmental harm. The lobbying clout of beverage producers protecting their bottom line can't be ignored, either. Read more

Comments
avatar

Even in Philly? Because that frigging sweet tax just doesn't make drinks expensive enough! (no, I don't drink sugary drinks, but, many do)

Philadelphia / youtube.com

BEST ALWAYS SUNNY BLOOPERS (REACTION) FROM IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA

In this reaction video, I'm reacting to one of my favorite tv shows of all time, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's bloopers. PLEASE DONT' FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, COMMENT AND SHARE!!! FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/kevinmosanskylive/ ORIGINAL VIDEO / ARTICLE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHw7Oo0Yiho #AlwaysSunny #ComedyReactions #ReactionVideos Want to send me a reaction video or ask a question?!? Post it in the comments section below and I will do my best to get to it. Thanks so much for continuously watching, supporting, and showing love! I appreciate you! ♡ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Read more

Philadelphia / kedm.org

How Philadelphia Artists Are Celebrating The City's Black Music Legacy

From John Coltrane to Tierra Whack, Philadelphia has historically been home to generations of forward-thinking, boundlessly creative Black artists. This year, the Black Music City program celebrated that legacy with a series of projects ranging from community concerts to unique compositions and more. A collaboration between public radio stations WRTI... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Philadelphia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Jump on Philadelphia’s rainy forecast today

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Philadelphia Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

What’s up Philadelphia: Local events calendar

1. Online: Let's Meditate Philadelphia- Free Guided Meditation; 2. Classic Italian Fare - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™; 3. Schuylkill Saturday: Self-Guided Nature Exploration for Families; 4. Thursday Karaoke at the Happy Rooster (Philadelphia, PA); 5. One Team Scavenger Hunt Historic Philadelphia;
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Monday sun alert in Philadelphia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Diesel survey: Philadelphia's cheapest station

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.87 if you’re buying diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Philadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Eastcoast at 2474 Baird Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Shell at 1135 Vine St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
