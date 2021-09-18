What's up: News headlines in Baltimore
After a severe COVID diagnosis, a 24-year-old is given the choice of a double lung transplant or death.
Why did Joe cut off the monoclonal antibodies that are helping everyone is that why is this person is dying because there’s not enough medicine because Joe Biden wants to give medicine to states that have less people the same equal amount because he feels that people that are on vaccinated don’t deserve treatment this is against some kind of law is that why this boy needs a long
this smells like a fabricated story.. he took his mask off and thats what caused it.. misinformation.. masks don't protect you..
‘This Is 10K People Who Have Died’ Maryland Woman Shares Story After Mom Dies From COVID-19, Urges People To Get Vaccinated
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan ordered Maryland flags to half staff to honor the more than 10,000 Marylanders who have died from COVID-19. Emotions run high as faith runs out. “It’s a little frustrating. I think some days are harder than others,” said Stella Dolan. Stella Dolan is an Emergency Room nurse at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital. She said it’s been a challenge watching hospital beds fill up with COVID patients. Most of them refuse to get the vaccine. “I think some days it’s a little hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you see the spikes coming in... Read more
since we all know the numbers are over-inflated 10000 deaths in two years in the state of Maryland really let's go ahead and cut that down to a quarter because in reality about only a quarter died to the real covid virus because there was not treatment now there's treatment get over it and move on
The federal government is considering making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory! Omg what's next? Mandated vaccines for:Polio, mumps, and measles???What totalitarianism!!!
Coppin State to name arena floor in honor of Fang Mitchell
BALTIMORE – Coppin State University has announced that it will name the arena floor at Physical Education Complex Arena after former men’s basketball coach Ron ‘Fang’ Mitchell as part of ‘Fang Day’ on Saturday, October 16. A special ceremony to honor the legendary Eagles coach will start at 1 pm in PEC Arena, followed by an on-campus outdoor celebration that will feature music, food trucks and other entertainment. Read more
The Foundry Baltimore - Nehemiah Week 9 - 12 September 2021
Speaker: Scott Ancarrow Series: Nehemiah Week 9: Nehemiah 9-10 Over the next several weeks, join us as we dive into the book of Nehemiah from the Old Testament. Nehemiah, the main character of this book, wrestles with the question of "what does it mean to rebuild?" A question that personally resonates with many of our lives in 2021. Learn more about our church at foundrybaltimore.com Facebook: facebook.com/FoundryChurchBaltimore Instagram: instagram.com/thefoundrybmore Read more