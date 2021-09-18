What's up: News headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) The news in Baltimore never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

After a severe COVID diagnosis, a 24-year-old is given the choice of a double lung transplant or death. After a severe COVID diagnosis, a 24-year-old is given the choice of a double lung transplant or death. Blake Bargatze, 24, is encouraging people to be vaccinated after a long battle and a double lung transplant. According to WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland, Bargatze attended a concert in his native state... Read more

‘This Is 10K People Who Have Died’ Maryland Woman Shares Story After Mom Dies From COVID-19, Urges People To Get Vaccinated BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan ordered Maryland flags to half staff to honor the more than 10,000 Marylanders who have died from COVID-19. Emotions run high as faith runs out. “It’s a little frustrating. I think some days are harder than others,” said Stella Dolan. Stella Dolan is an Emergency Room nurse at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital. She said it’s been a challenge watching hospital beds fill up with COVID patients. Most of them refuse to get the vaccine. “I think some days it’s a little hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you see the spikes coming in... Read more

Coppin State to name arena floor in honor of Fang Mitchell BALTIMORE – Coppin State University has announced that it will name the arena floor at Physical Education Complex Arena after former men’s basketball coach Ron ‘Fang’ Mitchell as part of ‘Fang Day’ on Saturday, October 16. A special ceremony to honor the legendary Eagles coach will start at 1 pm in PEC Arena, followed by an on-campus outdoor celebration that will feature music, food trucks and other entertainment. Read more

