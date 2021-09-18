News wrap: Headlines in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, CT) What’s going on in Fairfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Hundreds of Afghan refugees arriving in Connecticut in coming weeks will be assisted by a public-private task force. State agencies, nonprofits will work together.
When 310 refugees from Afghanistan begin arriving in Connecticut in coming weeks, they will be assisted by a coalition of state agencies and nonprofit groups to help with the difficult transition to America. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the public-private task force Friday that will provide a wide array of services for Afghan evacuees who will begin arriving as soon as next week. The services ... Read more
hey I have a idea why don't the homeless people have a place to live I live in bpt and there's so many homeless people sleeping on park benches in cars at the old bus terminal hey I'm not against helping people but clean up your own backyard before you worry about somebody else. ct needs help help them please
why don't you clean up ct first get all those poor souls off the street that have nowhere to live worry later about other people
Resettling Afghan Refugees Is A Bipartisan Affair
Connecticut is ready to welcome 310 Afghan refugees who were able to escape the Taliban in the past few weeks. The effort to resettle them is bipartisan. Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Friday on the steps of the state Capitol. He was flanked by a Democratic mayor and the chair of the Republican Town Committee in Fairfield. The effort is a bipartisan issue. Read more
Should read 310 Afghans we’re resettling we have no idea who is Taliban we’re letting in…Cuz I’m sure they’re all vetted(Sarcasm).
Fairfield considering an affordable housing development on Oldfield Road
FAIRFIELD — Another affordable housing development may be in motion as officials review a residential development proposal at at 888-898 Oldfield Rd. The project includes 10 two-bedroom units, along with 11 parking spaces — 10 in the garages and 11 outside. The new proposal is scaled down from the original... Read more
