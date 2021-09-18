News wrap: Headlines in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) What’s going on in Fairfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arriving in Connecticut in coming weeks will be assisted by a public-private task force. State agencies, nonprofits will work together. When 310 refugees from Afghanistan begin arriving in Connecticut in coming weeks, they will be assisted by a coalition of state agencies and nonprofit groups to help with the difficult transition to America. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the public-private task force Friday that will provide a wide array of services for Afghan evacuees who will begin arriving as soon as next week. The services ... Read more

Resettling Afghan Refugees Is A Bipartisan Affair Connecticut is ready to welcome 310 Afghan refugees who were able to escape the Taliban in the past few weeks. The effort to resettle them is bipartisan. Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement Friday on the steps of the state Capitol. He was flanked by a Democratic mayor and the chair of the Republican Town Committee in Fairfield. The effort is a bipartisan issue. Read more

Fairfield considering an affordable housing development on Oldfield Road FAIRFIELD — Another affordable housing development may be in motion as officials review a residential development proposal at at 888-898 Oldfield Rd. The project includes 10 two-bedroom units, along with 11 parking spaces — 10 in the garages and 11 outside. The new proposal is scaled down from the original... Read more

