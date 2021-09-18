Trending news headlines in Seattle

Challenges in education during COVID-19

Parents know it can be very stressful heading back to school during a pandemic, but experts say stress is all part of the process. That's why they've introduced a new tool to help parents cope. Subscribe to Q13 FOX: https://www.youtube.com/c/q13foxnews?sub_confirmation=1 Watch Q13 FOX Live: https://www.q13fox.com/live Q13 FOX is Seattle and Western Washington's source for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports. Home of Washington's Most Wanted with David Rose and The Divide with Brandi Kruse. Q13 FOX is the official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Storm Basketball. Download the Q13 News App: https://q13fox.onelink.me/PeGO/7e4d2af8 Download the Q13 News: Seattle Weather App: https://jckig.app.link/dlUcXuM2Peb Follow Q13 FOX on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Q13FOX Follow Q13 FOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Q13FOX Follow Q13 FOX on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/q13fox Subscribe to the Q13 FOX newsletter: https://www.q13fox.com/newsletters Read more