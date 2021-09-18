Trending news headlines in Seattle
(SEATTLE, WA)
Parked double-decker RV stirs anger, frustration in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
SEATTLE -- Seattle is currently experiencing a building boom with new high-rises going up throughout the city but a parked RV in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood that has added a makeshift second story has shocked people like Alex Hardy who live or work in the area. "Over the weekend they put... Read more
OK so they have money...it's not affixed to the ground, so that probably dismisses building permits.. however it is on wheels and on the public road. so it doesn't appear to be movable and or road safe. but you must remember this is Inslee,Durkin,and council's fault .
This is what happens when you defund the police & take away the officers rights to do their job. Good luck Seattle.
King County to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for restaurants, events, gyms
SEATTLE — King County officials announced on Thursday that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter large outdoor public events and all indoor recreation and entertainment businesses and events. The requirement applies to outdoor public events of 500 or more people and all indoor... Read more
I can tell you right now I run a bar/restaurant in snohomish county and we'll not require any of that even if they "mandate it "
why do the vaccinated need to be protected, isn't that the job of the vaccine? excuse me for extreme common sense.
Seattle investors back Battlesnake, makers of a growing game that turns coding into competition
Programmers looking to experiment or get better at the tools and technology that they use for their day jobs are turning to a competitive game called “Battlesnake” — made by a company of the same name — to earn bragging rights among a community of coders. Now Battlesnake is turning to Seattle investors for new funding to help the startup expand its reach. Read more
Challenges in education during COVID-19
Parents know it can be very stressful heading back to school during a pandemic, but experts say stress is all part of the process. That's why they've introduced a new tool to help parents cope. Subscribe to Q13 FOX: https://www.youtube.com/c/q13foxnews?sub_confirmation=1 Watch Q13 FOX Live: https://www.q13fox.com/live Q13 FOX is Seattle and Western Washington's source for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports. Home of Washington's Most Wanted with David Rose and The Divide with Brandi Kruse. Q13 FOX is the official TV partner of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Storm Basketball. Download the Q13 News App: https://q13fox.onelink.me/PeGO/7e4d2af8 Download the Q13 News: Seattle Weather App: https://jckig.app.link/dlUcXuM2Peb Follow Q13 FOX on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Q13FOX Follow Q13 FOX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Q13FOX Follow Q13 FOX on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/q13fox Subscribe to the Q13 FOX newsletter: https://www.q13fox.com/newsletters Read more