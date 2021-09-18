Trending local news in Phoenix

Meet Caelyn, Store Manager, Fashion Aficionado & Master Pattern Mixer

A Phoenix native, Caelyn has been in love with fashion for as long as she can remember. As a little kid, she recalls, she was always very expressive with what she wore and very insistent upon choosing her outfit – even if it didn’t match. From the age of 4 or 5, she’d go to thrift stores with her mom every week. Early on, she developed a knack for finding unique things with bright colors and patterns and figuring out how to put them together. She loved seeing what other people were wearing, but her ultimate goal? To do something different than the norm. It’s little surprise that, to this day, her favorite hobby is shopping. “I just love to shop,” she says, whether it’s online, the mall or little random places. Read more