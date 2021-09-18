Trending local news in Phoenix
(PHOENIX, AZ) The news in Phoenix never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.
Man arrested after dropping baby twice, causing serious injuries
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on a child abuse charge against a newborn baby. According to court documents, on August 25 at around 4:30 a.m. Daemon Flores abused his approximately 25-day-old baby. In a police interview Thursday, officials say Flores admitted to dropping the baby twice that caused bruising... Read more
take him to the highest building and drop him. he won't be dropping anything after that
27 likes
another parent low life piece of trash I can do this to a harmless baby. may God deal with you swiftly. 😡
5 likes 1 reply
Man hospitalized after West Phoenix apartment catches on fire during police operation
PHOENIX - A two-story apartment caught on fire near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road while police were conducting an operation in the area, fire officials said Friday morning. The fire was quickly extinguished, but one man was taken to the emergency room in an ambulance for medical evaluation. Officials... Read more
when privilege kids be toting guns wanting to be like their favorite rapper we have a problem guns down hearts up im against the grain hoes and weed not glocks and cemeteries
8 replies
Meet Caelyn, Store Manager, Fashion Aficionado & Master Pattern Mixer
A Phoenix native, Caelyn has been in love with fashion for as long as she can remember. As a little kid, she recalls, she was always very expressive with what she wore and very insistent upon choosing her outfit – even if it didn’t match. From the age of 4 or 5, she’d go to thrift stores with her mom every week. Early on, she developed a knack for finding unique things with bright colors and patterns and figuring out how to put them together. She loved seeing what other people were wearing, but her ultimate goal? To do something different than the norm. It’s little surprise that, to this day, her favorite hobby is shopping. “I just love to shop,” she says, whether it’s online, the mall or little random places. Read more
Tyrone Aaron Shipman
Tyrone Aaron Shipman was born on May 27, 1979, in Phoenix, Arizona to Gerald W. Shipman and Shirley Ann Matt. He passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at the age of 42. He was the best Dad in the world, best storyteller, and all-around great guy. Tyrone is survived by... Read more