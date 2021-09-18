Dallas news wrap: What’s trending
(DALLAS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dallas.
Jordin Sparks spreading awareness about disease that killed her 16-year-old sister
DALLAS - Multi-platinum artist, actor and the youngest winner of American Idol is spreading awareness about sickle cell anemia. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb sat down with Jordin Sparks as she recounted the memory of her sister fighting the disease and ultimately passing away in 2018 at just 16 years old. Read more
I lost my best friend in 2010 from sick of cell she was only 35 she had 3 kids. they should of had a cure years ago.
Dear family, I am sorry for the loss of your love one, I am just wanted to share some spiritually encouraging news for you all.At John 5:28,29 this scripture can be of much encouragement because we see here that our loved ones have a great chance to live again on earth.Also death was not something that God purposed for humans.your dear love one is just in a temporary sleep. I hope that this has brought your family some encouragement and happiness.
A Dallas mom lost her job and ended up living in a hotel room. Then, Interfaith Dallas turned her life around
Felicia Melton, a single mother of three, hit rock bottom at the start of the pandemic. She credits Interfaith Family Services for transforming her life. Read more
I’m so proud of interfaith I know that they really help people who really need help and want to help themselves if your heart is in the right place and you really desire help and truly want to change your life this faith based organizations will truly help you God Bless Them
what is was it was GOD, cause she never gave up on GOD and her children bless her heart 🙏➕❤
City of Dallas News Conference 9-15-2021
