Dallas, TX

Dallas news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dallas.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Dallas / fox4news.com

Jordin Sparks spreading awareness about disease that killed her 16-year-old sister

Jordin Sparks spreading awareness about disease that killed her 16-year-old sister

DALLAS - Multi-platinum artist, actor and the youngest winner of American Idol is spreading awareness about sickle cell anemia. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb sat down with Jordin Sparks as she recounted the memory of her sister fighting the disease and ultimately passing away in 2018 at just 16 years old. Read more

avatar

I lost my best friend in 2010 from sick of cell she was only 35 she had 3 kids. they should of had a cure years ago.

18 likes 10 replies

avatar

Dear family, I am sorry for the loss of your love one, I am just wanted to share some spiritually encouraging news for you all.At John 5:28,29 this scripture can be of much encouragement because we see here that our loved ones have a great chance to live again on earth.Also death was not something that God purposed for humans.your dear love one is just in a temporary sleep. I hope that this has brought your family some encouragement and happiness.

11 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Dallas / wfaa.com

A Dallas mom lost her job and ended up living in a hotel room. Then, Interfaith Dallas turned her life around

A Dallas mom lost her job and ended up living in a hotel room. Then, Interfaith Dallas turned her life around

Felicia Melton, a single mother of three, hit rock bottom at the start of the pandemic. She credits Interfaith Family Services for transforming her life. Read more

avatar

I’m so proud of interfaith I know that they really help people who really need help and want to help themselves if your heart is in the right place and you really desire help and truly want to change your life this faith based organizations will truly help you God Bless Them

5 likes 2 replies

avatar

what is was it was GOD, cause she never gave up on GOD and her children bless her heart 🙏➕❤

1 like

Midlothian / youtube.com

Parkside North | Midlothian, TX | New Homes in DFW | Bloomfield Homes

Parkside North | Midlothian, TX | New Homes in DFW | Bloomfield Homes

Parkside North is a quaint community nestled in Midlothian, TX with a community playground for all residents to enjoy. Build your dream home with options starting at 2000sf up to over 4000 sf. You'll love living in Parkside North with all the amenities Midlothian has to offer. Bloomfield Homes builds new homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Homes shown in this depiction may include options and upgrades that may or may not be available at an additional cost. Furnishings, decorative items, appliances, and TVs are not included in the home. Read more

Dallas / youtube.com

City of Dallas News Conference 9-15-2021

City of Dallas News Conference 9-15-2021

Stay connected with the City of Dallas at: www.DallasCityNews.net Read more

