What's up: Leading stories in Atlanta

Mother files complaint against school where she says students were segregated
CNN's Nick Valencia takes a closer look into a mother's claim that her children's school was assigning Black students to certain classes. The allegations have shaken up one Atlanta school community, with some parents insisting the principal would never group students based on race. Read more
they segregate themselves. Black only schools...clubs...dating sights...now their mad because they got what they wanted.
81 likes 5 dislikes 29 replies
If this occurred then the Democrats and BLM are getting what the want, their own national anthem, business loans for minority business only, help minority farmers only. That is all segregation.
46 likes 6 dislikes 18 replies
Atlanta rapper Gunna helps give back to his old high school
ATLANTA — A rapper who grew up in metro Atlanta and made it big, is giving back to students at his old high school. Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens surprised students at Ronald McNair High with an incredible donation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “This is things... Read more
It was his old middle school, McNair Middle school in Fulton county, not McNair high!
1 like 1 dislike
