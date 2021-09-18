CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

News wrap: Headlines in Half Moon Bay

 6 days ago

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Half Moon Bay area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Half Moon Bay area, click here.

Is the City of Half Moon Bay Sewer Flow Increase of 25% in a Drought an Irregularity?

VIDEO. From the Montara Water and Sewer District (MWSD) directors meeting on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 by Zoom. SAM flow report presented by Clemens Heldmaier, General Manager of MWSD. The City of Half Moon Bay SAM contract defines HMB sewer flow as 50%. The rest of the flow is shared... Read more

Half Moon Bay’s Parks and Recs Look to Team With New BPAC on Coastal Trail Improvements

VIDEO. From the City of Half Moon Bay’s Parks and Recreation commission meeting on Wednesday, August 5th, 2021 by Zoom. The Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) The Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) consists of seven Half Moon Bay citizens who advise the City Council, Planning Commission, and the Parks and Recreation Commission. In the past, the Committee addressed the development, maintenance, and implementation of the City’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Design Guidelines. As part of implementation of the City’s General Plan Complete Streets Policy, BPAC provides advice about circulation system improvements and programs to encourage cycling and walking as a means of transportation and recreation. Read more

HMB Rotary Presents Environmental Architect, Rinaldo Vesaliza on Localized Wastewater Recycling

OWN VOICE VIDEO. From the Half Moon Bay Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 by Zoom. The title could also be “Stop Wasting Precious Drinking Water.”. Desalination is expensive. Recycling the water that we dump into the ocean is cheaper than desalination. As California becomes a water system that can no longer rely on snow pack, we must learn and design systems that allow us to recycle tank to tap and stormwater. ~ Michelle Dragony. Read more

1 dead after car goes off cliff on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says

One person was killed after a car drove off a cliff on Highway 1 and landed on a beach in Half Moon Bay Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Read more

HMB Local Updates

These houses are for sale in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
HMB Local Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Half Moon Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HMB Local Updates

Top homes for sale in Half Moon Bay

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Rarely available corner unit with great natural light on the top floor with high ceilings and private balcony. This is a spacious 2BD/2BA Condo
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Half Moon Bay area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Politics
HMB Local Updates

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Half Moon Bay

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Half Moon Bay area on Tuesday, found that Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59.
HMB Local Updates

Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
HMB Local Updates

Community Policy