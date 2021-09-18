News wrap: Headlines in Half Moon Bay
Is the City of Half Moon Bay Sewer Flow Increase of 25% in a Drought an Irregularity?
VIDEO. From the Montara Water and Sewer District (MWSD) directors meeting on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 by Zoom. SAM flow report presented by Clemens Heldmaier, General Manager of MWSD. The City of Half Moon Bay SAM contract defines HMB sewer flow as 50%. The rest of the flow is shared... Read more
Half Moon Bay’s Parks and Recs Look to Team With New BPAC on Coastal Trail Improvements
VIDEO. From the City of Half Moon Bay’s Parks and Recreation commission meeting on Wednesday, August 5th, 2021 by Zoom. The Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) The Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) consists of seven Half Moon Bay citizens who advise the City Council, Planning Commission, and the Parks and Recreation Commission. In the past, the Committee addressed the development, maintenance, and implementation of the City’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Design Guidelines. As part of implementation of the City’s General Plan Complete Streets Policy, BPAC provides advice about circulation system improvements and programs to encourage cycling and walking as a means of transportation and recreation. Read more
HMB Rotary Presents Environmental Architect, Rinaldo Vesaliza on Localized Wastewater Recycling
OWN VOICE VIDEO. From the Half Moon Bay Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 by Zoom. The title could also be “Stop Wasting Precious Drinking Water.”. Desalination is expensive. Recycling the water that we dump into the ocean is cheaper than desalination. As California becomes a water system that can no longer rely on snow pack, we must learn and design systems that allow us to recycle tank to tap and stormwater. ~ Michelle Dragony. Read more
1 dead after car goes off cliff on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
One person was killed after a car drove off a cliff on Highway 1 and landed on a beach in Half Moon Bay Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Read more
