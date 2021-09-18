What's up: Top news in Milpitas
(MILPITAS, CA) What’s going on in Milpitas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Great Mall receives fines for unkempt property
Graffiti, overgrown weeds, and trash around the Great Mall are in the process of being cleaned up following two abatement notices from Milpitas city officials this summer. Sharon Goei, the City’s director of building safety and housing, told The Beat that they’ve issued two citations to mall managers totaling $400. Read more
How about Great Mall Pkwy median divider weed clean up from the city of Milpitas?
Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.
Dozens of members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang have been arrested. Officials say the gang's leaders were overseeing a massive network of drug trafficking and violent crimes across California. Read more
