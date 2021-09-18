CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

What's up: Top news in Milpitas

The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) What’s going on in Milpitas? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Milpitas / milpitasbeat.com

Great Mall receives fines for unkempt property

Great Mall receives fines for unkempt property

Graffiti, overgrown weeds, and trash around the Great Mall are in the process of being cleaned up following two abatement notices from Milpitas city officials this summer. Sharon Goei, the City’s director of building safety and housing, told The Beat that they’ve issued two citations to mall managers totaling $400. Read more

How about Great Mall Pkwy median divider weed clean up from the city of Milpitas?

California / abc7news.com

Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.

Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.

Dozens of members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang have been arrested. Officials say the gang's leaders were overseeing a massive network of drug trafficking and violent crimes across California. Read more

Don’t worry, newsom will let them out as a big thank you for voting NO on his recall 👍

But Pelosi assured Americans that these gang members are exemplary law abiding citizens and that no one in America is in danger of being killed by the illegals they forced unto us.

Milpitas / youtube.com

Anson Ip | 1578 Pebble Beach Court, Milpitas, CA 95035

Anson Ip | 1578 Pebble Beach Court, Milpitas, CA 95035

Spectacular panoramic views from this gorgeous home, nestled in the hills of this exclusive gated community of Summitpointe. This tri-level home has a one of a kind uninterrupted stunning view of Silicon Valley, city lights, a premier golf course & lake front views. The house features a spacious living area, a huge wet bar in the entertainment room that leads to a huge deck for outdoor entertainment, dining room & master bedroom, all have fantastic views. Abundant windows boasting natural light throughout, vaulted ceilings & airy bedrooms. Indulge in the fabulous chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, built-in microwave, oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Entertain guests or throw dining parties w/ the city lights as your backdrop. Live the resort lifestyle right from the comfort of your home w/ the lake in front & the mountain behind you. Walking trails w/ free roaming wildlife w/in the community. Close to Ed Levin Park, Mission Peak hiking trails, Downtown, & more! Read more

Milpitas / youtube.com

1681 Centre Pointe Drive Milpitas, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

1681 Centre Pointe Drive Milpitas, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

1681 Centre Pointe Drive, Milpitas, CA Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/1681+Centre+Pointe+Drive,+Milpitas,+CA ColdwellBankerHomes.com Manu Changotra - Coldwell Banker | 408.834.0313 Welcome to this gorgeous townhome style condominium, located in a prime Milpitas location. Built in 2018, this home offers three spacious bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms spread across approximately 1,680 square feet. The house boasts spacious, bright interiors. Enjoy enclosed private balco Read more

