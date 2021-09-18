News wrap: Headlines in Saratoga
(SARATOGA, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Saratoga area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Saratoga area, click here.
Dozens arrested in sweep of Nuestra Familia prison gang in Calif.
Dozens of members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang have been arrested. Officials say the gang's leaders were overseeing a massive network of drug trafficking and violent crimes across California. Read more
Don’t worry, newsom will let them out as a big thank you for voting NO on his recall 👍
79 likes 7 dislikes 4 replies
But Pelosi assured Americans that these gang members are exemplary law abiding citizens and that no one in America is in danger of being killed by the illegals they forced unto us.
64 likes 13 dislikes 17 replies
San Jose's unhoused fear eviction as California's COVID-19 homeless housing program nears end
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Project Roomkey was part of the statewide homeless COVID-19 response to provide the unhoused with a place to live. That program is set to expire at the end of this month and a group of San Jose residents is worried that means they will end up back on the streets. Read more
Correct me if I’m wrong, but even a minimum wage job with a small employer pays $13 an hour, which comes out to $2253 a month. (13x40x52/12). Still not much, but seems like she and her daughter could each work full time, opposite shifts for the sake of child care, and bring in $4506 a month.
6 likes 13 replies
I was homeless at one point and you have to work hard to not stay that way I don't care if it takes evey dime you got pay your rent good you can get at any food bank dipers all that
9 likes 3 replies
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM HOUSE WITH BACKYARD IN SARATOGA , CA. LAS CASITAS !!
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM HOUSE WITH BACKYARD IN SARATOGA , CA. LAS CASITAS !! 2BR / 1Ba 980ft2 available now application fee details: $45 cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof flooring: wood house w/d hookups no smoking off-street parking Hello from Las Casitas, Saratoga! Rent is $2650 per month We can spread the move in special ( 1 MONTH FREE) out, over the course of 10 months, to lower the rent to $2,385. Move in special is 1 month free on a 12 month lease. ***Price reflects a Move in special of $2,650, spread out over 10 months ! Month 1- $2650 Months 2-11 -$2385 Month 12- $2650 This beautiful house is the perfect escape for any Silicon Valley family. This tree-lined property has vintage elegance modern upgrades. Washer and Dryer hookups included. Huge Backyard. This beautiful home is near restaurants in Downtown Saratoga and shopping centers, gyms, grocery stores, Mountain Winery Concert Series, Shoreline Amphitheater, SAP Center and other entertainment venues, minutes away from anywhere in the South Bay Area. Each room has an updated flooring and new paint. Access to Hwy 280, Rte 17, Rte 85 & Hwy 101. Close to corporate offices (Netflix & Apple). Private backyard Laundry room with hookups ready Quiet Community Wood Floors Plenty of parking Washer and dryer hookups are included. Hot water/ cold water/ gas outlet/ electric outlet and drain are ready. Bring your own washer and dryer and any setup will work here! Rent is $2650 ***Video Tour Available, Please Ask! I will send you my YouTube Link! Call Matt today at (408) 401-9700 to schedule a tour. Se Habla Español!! Great homes like this do not stay on the market long. This is a non-smoking community. Las Casitas 13845 Saratoga Ave Saratoga, CA 95070 Read more