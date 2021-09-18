Trending news headlines in Newark
(NEWARK, CA) The news in Newark never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.
Newark slots opened to LCCs to boost competition
The US Transportation Department (DOT) plans to award the rights for several peak flights in Newark Liberty International (EWR) to a low-cost or ultra-low-cost carrier to spur competition and reduce fares. “Opening up more slots at Newark to lower cost carriers will provide air travelers with more choices and lower... Read more
Meet the Oakland 9-year-old who went viral ballin' against Governor Gavin Newsom
When the governor passed Donorio the ball he was ready. What he didn't know, was the moment would go viral. Here's what he had to say about in our interview: Read more
this is my nephew and sister .... please chill w the weird comments. This kid is going to the NBA 1 day and he's real as can be ..... he's talented , skilled and dignified!
3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
That kid is sharp and dressed to sKill 'em on the court. A proper round of applause to the shaker angle breaker 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👊💪👍😎
7 likes
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Double Cab Hayward Newark San Jose Oakland Pleasanton Union City
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner Double Cab Stock Number: P9028 Vin:5TFJX4GN1FX046333. Fremont Toyota: servicing Hayward ,Newark, San Jose, Oakland, Pleasanton, Union City Give us a call at (877) 687-3007 or visit our website at http://www.fremonttoyota.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Fremont Toyota 5851 Cushing Parkway Fremont, CA 94538 Read more
Dorothy Broderson Proudly Presents 38124 Guava Drive, Newark, CA 94560
Dorothy Broderson Proudly Presents 38124 Guava Drive, Newark, CA 94560 Read more