What's up: News headlines in San Mateo

Students at multiple Bay Area schools vandalizing bathrooms after TikTok challenge
Some schools are having to close the student bathrooms. One teacher described what's happening, "The kids are destroying the bathrooms, the soap dispensers, they're destroying stuff. They're putting tissues and soap dispensers in the toilet." Read more
these kids have no respect or guilt. all they care about is attention and how many likes they get on social media
these kids should not only have their parents libel but the should have to do either school cleanups or community service.
Hurtful chant directed at 7-year-old Little Leaguer leads to teachable moment
"This really isn't about blaming children, but ratifying and reconciling why this is offensive to the community." Read more
not all Asian people are angels come on now .get it right .i have reasons to be up set .but im johnny dtripp.
Stop blowing things out of proportion. Like Funktown Medfly said, the kids were just trying to pump up the batters. I'm sure if it were a Mexican they'd probably have said, Hit the ball to Mexico. Just saying.
