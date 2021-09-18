What's up: News headlines in San Mateo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN MATEO, CA) The news in San Mateo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.

Students at multiple Bay Area schools vandalizing bathrooms after TikTok challenge

Students at multiple Bay Area schools vandalizing bathrooms after TikTok challenge

Some schools are having to close the student bathrooms. One teacher described what's happening, "The kids are destroying the bathrooms, the soap dispensers, they're destroying stuff. They're putting tissues and soap dispensers in the toilet." Read more

these kids have no respect or guilt. all they care about is attention and how many likes they get on social media

these kids should not only have their parents libel but the should have to do either school cleanups or community service.

Hurtful chant directed at 7-year-old Little Leaguer leads to teachable moment

Hurtful chant directed at 7-year-old Little Leaguer leads to teachable moment

"This really isn't about blaming children, but ratifying and reconciling why this is offensive to the community." Read more

not all Asian people are angels come on now .get it right .i have reasons to be up set .but im johnny dtripp.

Stop blowing things out of proportion. Like Funktown Medfly said, the kids were just trying to pump up the batters. I'm sure if it were a Mexican they'd probably have said, Hit the ball to Mexico. Just saying.

SGX LOX Weekly Tests (EAS #4873-4875) 9/15/21

SGX LOX Weekly Tests (EAS #4873-4875) 9/15/21

I caught the Weekly Tests on WWG21, WNG584 & KWO37. Remember please sure hit the like button and subscribe to my channel today. Read more

15 Colegrove Court San Mateo, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

15 Colegrove Court San Mateo, CA | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

15 Colegrove Court, San Mateo, CA Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/15+Colegrove+Court,+San+Mateo,+CA ColdwellBankerHomes.com Stephanie Flahavan - Coldwell Banker | 650.302.4838 Tucked away at the end of a Cul-de-Sac, close to parks, schools, shops, restaurants, public transportation and highway access for your living enjoyment, boasts An inviting front porch Formal entry with coat closet Large living room with granite surround fireplace, built-in bookcase, picture windo Read more

