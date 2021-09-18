Los Altos news wrap: What’s trending

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The news in Los Altos never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Was Los Altos hawk trying to break window to get to the steak? DEAR JOAN: While sitting at my island kitchen counter reading the Mercury News one afternoon recently, I was startled by a racket at my large kitchen window less than 6 feet in front of me. A very large bird was hovering at the window, ferociously banging at it with its... Read more

An advice columnist named Sugar dispenses sweet and salty counsel in 'Tiny Beautiful Things' Los Altos Stage Company opens its season with an intimate play about a writer who has numerous personal dramas to help solve — and most of them aren't even her own problems. "Tiny Beautiful Things" brings to life the correspondence between an advice columnist and her readers. As a columnist called Sugar (Judith Miller) considers letter writers' various quandaries, a trio of actors (Francisco Rodriguez, Rosanna Wyant and Zaya Kolia) takes on multiple roles as the different people who have written asking her advice. And as we see Sugar respond to letters, more and more is revealed about her own background and personal experiences. Read more

Sacred Heart Prep a good test for Mountain View football The Mountain View football program is on an upward trajectory. Last spring the Spartans beat Palo Alto for the first time in nearly 20 years and finished third in the makeshift SCVAL De Anza Division spring standings. This season they are off to a 2-1 start, with the one loss... Read more

