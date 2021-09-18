CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The news in Los Altos never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Los Altos / mercurynews.com

Was Los Altos hawk trying to break window to get to the steak?

Was Los Altos hawk trying to break window to get to the steak?

DEAR JOAN: While sitting at my island kitchen counter reading the Mercury News one afternoon recently, I was startled by a racket at my large kitchen window less than 6 feet in front of me. A very large bird was hovering at the window, ferociously banging at it with its... Read more

Los Altos / paloaltoonline.com

An advice columnist named Sugar dispenses sweet and salty counsel in 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

An advice columnist named Sugar dispenses sweet and salty counsel in 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Los Altos Stage Company opens its season with an intimate play about a writer who has numerous personal dramas to help solve — and most of them aren't even her own problems. "Tiny Beautiful Things" brings to life the correspondence between an advice columnist and her readers. As a columnist called Sugar (Judith Miller) considers letter writers' various quandaries, a trio of actors (Francisco Rodriguez, Rosanna Wyant and Zaya Kolia) takes on multiple roles as the different people who have written asking her advice. And as we see Sugar respond to letters, more and more is revealed about her own background and personal experiences. Read more

Mountain View / paloaltoonline.com

Sacred Heart Prep a good test for Mountain View football

Sacred Heart Prep a good test for Mountain View football

The Mountain View football program is on an upward trajectory. Last spring the Spartans beat Palo Alto for the first time in nearly 20 years and finished third in the makeshift SCVAL De Anza Division spring standings. This season they are off to a 2-1 start, with the one loss... Read more

Los Altos / bizjournals.com

Los Altos-based K-12 online coding school Tynker sold for reported $200M

Los Altos-based K-12 online coding school Tynker sold for reported $200M

An 8-year-old Los Altos startup that gamifies coding education has been acquired by an India-based online education business at a reported price of $200 million. Tynker, whose legal name is Neuron Fuel Inc., had only raised about $10 million in seed and Series A funding, according to PitchBook Data. Its backers include Felicis Ventures and Cervin Ventures. Read more

Los Altos Town Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos events calendar

1. Blue House at Los Altos Art & Wine Fest Sat Sept 25!; 2. Real Estate Technology Association - Silicon Valley Chapter Event; 3. Fall Youth Team Practice @ Los Altos HS; 4. Bombay Jam Community Demo; 5. Master Gardeners at the Los Altos Library;
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.70 per gallon

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.49 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Top Los Altos sports news

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Los Altos sports. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Top homes for sale in Los Altos

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautifully remodeled townhome in the best location in Sunset Oaks. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1222 sf townhome features a spacious open floor. The
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) According to Los Altos gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.19 at Shell at 125 Sharon Park Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Your Los Altos lifestyle news

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

