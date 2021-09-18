News wrap: Headlines in San Francisco
Maskless Mayor London Breed caught breaking SF health order at Tenderloin club
"You just don't lead with executive orders, you lead by example:" While the city's health order is clear that even vaccinated people must wear a mask indoors, cell phone video shows Mayor London Breed inside a Tenderloin club unmasked, singing, and dancing with an unmasked crowd. Read more
this is the most biggest and serious problem. these officials are forcing businesses to participate with an executive order why many of us are working out and staying healthy. we should not need a mask while running or exercising it places more stress on the heart. we need the ones who are not enforcing our serious crimes defunded and prosecuted. they are not above us in any way shape or form.
She has got to go! That city is a mess! Newsom may have survived the recall but he is not going to win a reelection. And neither will she!
Federal charges announced for 55 California gang members
A five-year-long investigation into gang activity in the Bay Area has culminated in federal charges for 55 members of the Nuestra Familia, El Hoyo Palmas and San Jose Grande gangs, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Craig Fair, special agent in charge for the FBI's San Francisco division, said in a news... Read more
Whoever wrote this article, there isn't a Modesto county in California! The City of Modesto is in Stanislaus County.
Cut the head of the snake, 5 more grow out of it. As long as there is poverty there will be crime.
