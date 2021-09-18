CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

News wrap: Headlines in San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 6 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in San Francisco.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Francisco / abc7news.com

Maskless Mayor London Breed caught breaking SF health order at Tenderloin club

Maskless Mayor London Breed caught breaking SF health order at Tenderloin club

"You just don't lead with executive orders, you lead by example:" While the city's health order is clear that even vaccinated people must wear a mask indoors, cell phone video shows Mayor London Breed inside a Tenderloin club unmasked, singing, and dancing with an unmasked crowd. Read more

Comments
avatar

this is the most biggest and serious problem. these officials are forcing businesses to participate with an executive order why many of us are working out and staying healthy. we should not need a mask while running or exercising it places more stress on the heart. we need the ones who are not enforcing our serious crimes defunded and prosecuted. they are not above us in any way shape or form.

33 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

She has got to go! That city is a mess! Newsom may have survived the recall but he is not going to win a reelection. And neither will she!

34 likes 3 dislikes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
California / sfgate.com

Federal charges announced for 55 California gang members

Federal charges announced for 55 California gang members

A five-year-long investigation into gang activity in the Bay Area has culminated in federal charges for 55 members of the Nuestra Familia, El Hoyo Palmas and San Jose Grande gangs, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Craig Fair, special agent in charge for the FBI's San Francisco division, said in a news... Read more

Comments
avatar

Whoever wrote this article, there isn't a Modesto county in California! The City of Modesto is in Stanislaus County.

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Cut the head of the snake, 5 more grow out of it. As long as there is poverty there will be crime.

6 likes 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Francisco / youtube.com

Powell-Hyde Cable Car 28 @ Powell St & Bush St San Francisco California

Powell-Hyde Cable Car 28 @ Powell St & Bush St San Francisco California

Powell-Hyde Cable Car No. 28 heads south down Powell Street from Bush Street to Sutter Street in the Union Square district of downtown San Francisco. Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) 4K 30fps Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Francisco / youtube.com

Venom: Things THEY Missed

Venom: Things THEY Missed

... like actually showing the aftermath of someone Venom ate. #shorts #venom Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bay Area News Alert

Friday has sun for San Francisco — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Francisco: Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Sunny; Wednesday, September 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 23: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Bay Area News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) According to San Francisco gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 300 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Tuesday sun alert in San Francisco — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bay Area News Alert

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every San Francisco station

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Francisco area went to ARCO at 1175 Fell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd, the survey found:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
727
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy